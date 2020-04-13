THE Kennedy dynasty is one of America's most renowned and influential families, but it is also one of the most tragic, with another fatal accident again sparking talk of “The Kennedy Curse”.

A curse?

It’s a term that has been used to describe the long list of deaths, accidents and calamities that have happened to the Kennedy clan through the years.

What has happened now?

Maeve Kennedy McKean and son, Gideon, 8, disappeared on April 2 after getting in a canoe to retrieve a ball they had been playing with that bounced into the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. It is thought they were pushed by the wind or tide into the open bay. Their bodies were found five days later.

She was related to Robert Kennedy?

Maeve, 40, a human rights lawyer, was a granddaughter of the assassinated presidential candidate, Robert F Kennedy.

He died when?

RFK was just 42 when he died in the middle of his presidential campaign. He had just addressed his supporters in the ballroom of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, when he took a shortcut through the hotel kitchen and in a crowded passageway, he was shot three times.

Who killed him?

Palestian-born Jordanian citizen, Sirhan Sirhan, was convicted. He is quoted as saying, “I did it for my country”.

Conspiracy theory?

Robert F Kennedy Jr - the third oldest of RFK’s 11 children - visited Sirhan in prison in California in 2018 and later said he supported a reinvestigation of the case, joining those who believe there was a second gunman involved.

Conspiracy is nothing new?

It still swirls around the death of John F Kennedy, the 35th president, who was assassinated at the age of 46 in one of the 20th century’s most shocking events. JFK was riding in an open-top presidential limousine on a visit to Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, with his wife Jackie beside him, when he was shot.

Mafia?

Against the background of the Cold War, it was found that Marxist Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the killing, but a range of theories have been put forward, that the mafia were involved or that Oswald was acting either with Russia or Cuba.

JFK Jr?

Regarded as American royalty, the late president's son, John F Kennedy Jr, died at the age of 38, along with his 33-year-old wife, Carolyn Bessette, when the light aircraft he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic as they headed to a Kennedy wedding on Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 1999.

Ted?

In July, 1969, in the infamous “Chappaquiddick incident”, a car driven by another Kennedy brother, 36-year-old Ted, went off a bridge on Chappaquiddick island on Martha's Vineyard. He swam to safety, but his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, died. And in his televised statement following the incident, Kennedy stated that on that night, he had wondered "whether some awful curse did actually hang over all the Kennedys.”