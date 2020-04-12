Jackson Carlaw has been criticised for questioning what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on a future push for Scottish independence.

The Scottish Conservatives leader said that it would "look ridiculous" if the SNP pushed for Scottish independence as part of their election campaign adding that there was no guarantee the SNP would remain the largest party at Holyrood following the next Scottish election.

He added that a factor in Scotland's response to coronavirus was the "economic resilience" of the UK.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Carlaw said: "I still maintain that by the time we come to the election next year, the Scottish Government will have been in power for 14 years, people will have come through an exhausting crisis.

"I don't expect nationalists to surrender the ground at this point, but quite honestly I think it will look ridiculous if the first debate that the nationalist movement want to have when we get to the other side of this is 'let's go gung ho for independence next year' then more fool them if they do.

"I think the public will look at that and say 'are you kidding?'"

"Let's remember, (Winston) Churchill won the war but the people turned to (Clement) Attlee after it."

However, the SNP hit out at the remarks stating that the comments were inappropriate. A spokesman for the SNP said: "Jackson Carlaw may be thinking about next year's election - but the first minister and the SNP government are fully focused on tackling the current health crisis and the impact on jobs and incomes.

"Mr Carlaw needs to be very careful with his arguments - the coronavirus pandemic is not a Scottish, British or European issue, it is a global one."