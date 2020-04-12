Boris Johnson has released a video message to the public just hours after being discharged from hospital.

The Prime Minister wished the public "Happy Easter" as he thanked the NHS for saving his life, and urged people to continue to stay at home.

He mentioned in particular several of the team at St Thomas' hospital who stayed by his bedside "when things could have gone either way"

As he recovers from coronavirus at Chequers, he said: "It’s hard to find the words to express my debt - but before I come to that I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past.

"When the sun is out and the kids are at home; when the whole natural world seems at its loveliest and the outdoors is so inviting, I can only imagine how tough it has been to follow the rules on social distancing

I thank you because so many millions and millions of people across this country have been doing the right thing - millions going through the hardship of self-isolation - faithfully, patiently, with thought and care for others as well as for themselves."

He added that the country was in "a fight we never picked against an enemy we still don’t entirely understand." and said that there are signs of progress against the pandemic.

He continued: "I want to pay my own thanks to the utterly brilliant doctors, leaders in their fields, men and women but several of them for some reason called Nick, who took some crucial decisions a few days ago for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life.

"I am going to forget some names, so forgive me, but I want to thank Po Ling and Shannon and Emily and Angel and Connie and Becky and Rachael and Nicky and Ann.

"And I hope they won’t mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way.

"They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact - and Luis from Portugal – near Porto.

And the reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed."

He concluded by saying that the UK "will win" the fight against coronavirus "because our NHS is the beating heart of this country" and added: "It is unconquerable. It is powered by love.

"So thank you from me, and from all of us, to the NHS, and let’s remember to follow the rules on social distancing. Stay at home, protect our NHS – and save lives.

"Thank you, and Happy Easter."