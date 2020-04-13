MIKE MERRITT

POTENTIALY deadly, they are a nasty scourge of the countryside.

Now the first Scottish tick map has been launched to help pinpoint the insect’s hotspots to walkers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The map has been launched by the same Dundee based company that runs the acclaimed official Scottish midge forecast.

Though midges will not start appearing until next month, there have already been reports of the other biting beastie.

“As many people are taking advantage of the outdoors for their daily exercise, we are hearing reports of ticks starting to emerge around the UK,” said scientist Jay Hutchison, project director of APS Biocontrol Ltd.

“So, we thought we would try something a little different this year. Alongside the midge forecast, coming next month, we are launching a simple ‘tick watch’ map. We are asking people to report tick sightings/bites to us, we can then plot these on a map for the public to use and identify tick infested areas.

“It would good if people photos and also let us know if they spot any midges.”

The company’s Dr Alison Blackwell, a leading midge expert, added: "Ticks are increasingly been spotted earlier which is probably linked to climate change. They are also increasing in numbers. So we thought now was the time to add ticks to our forecasting services.”

Researchers in the Highlands and Aberdeen have joined forces with those around Europe to try and battle an increase in tick borne diseases.

Ticks can be found in grassy and wooded areas, latching on to the bodies of people or animals as they brush past long grass or other vegetation.

The creatures, small arthropods related to spiders, mites and scorpions, feed on blood and their bodies swell as they feed.

Lyme disease is an infection that can be spread to humans by ticks carrying the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria.

Diagnosed cases of Lyme disease have reached an estimated 3,000 per year in the UK and more than 65,000 per year in Europe, according to SRUC.

NHS Highland has become one of ten partners from seven countries working together on a research project that will develop tools to support the health care system to meet the challenges of tick-borne diseases.

The NorthTick Project, which started in October, will strengthen the health care systems ability to prevent, diagnose, treat and provide information about the diseases.

Dr Sally Mavin, deputy director of the Scottish Lyme Disease and Tick-borne infections Reference Laboratory (SLDTRL) at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness - and co-beneficiary of NorthTick - said: “In recent decades, the number of people and animals affected by tick-borne diseases has increased.

“The reasons for the increase in the number of ticks that carry different diseases include climate change, increased urbanization and other human impacts on the ecosystem.

“Knowledge about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of various tick-borne diseases is increasing, but it is a challenge to get this knowledge out to the health care system and the general public.

“By improving collaboration between academic institutions, national and regional health authorities, patient organizations and other non-governmental organizations, the industry and decision-makers, the NorthTick research project will help us meet those challenges.”

The main objective of NorthTick is to increase awareness and stimulate the public sector to generate innovative ideas and solutions for improving the public service delivery of tick-borne diseases through a multi-disciplinary and capacity-building approach in the North Sea Region (NSR).

This will include looking at prevention measures by improving communication strategies; optimising and developing new microbial diagnostic tools for the common and emerging new tick-borne diseases in the NSR and implement these tools in the public sector.

It will also involve improving awareness of tick-borne diseases, encouraging more targeted antibiotic treatment and better application of diagnostic tests.

The EU-co-funded research - which also involves the University of Aberdeen - will run for three and a half years.

The SLDTRL has 30 years of experience in the diagnosis of Lyme borreliosis and provides the diagnostic service for Scotland and the country’s epidemiological data. Its role has expanded to develop expertise in the laboratory diagnosis of other tick-borne diseases that may be present in Scotland, as well as determining their prevalence in the tick population.

Ticks usually start to emerge in March.

Flu-like symptoms and fatigue are often the first noticeable signs of Lyme disease infection. An untreated bite often shows as a distinctive red circle-like mark on a person’s skin.