DOUG Marr’s ill-judged comments on the teaching profession ("NHS has shown the way but will teachers rise to challenge?", the Herald, April 10) require a response.

Teachers would agree with Mr Marr that “NHS staff have gone more than the extra mile” during the current crisis; indeed the overwhelming numbers of teachers who have volunteered to staff the Support Hubs for the children of frontline workers such as medical staff, care staff and for vulnerable children at risk, is testimony to that recognition and, indeed, to the willingness of teachers to also “act selflessly” in this period of crisis.

Staff in these hubs are designated as Category 1 workers in recognition of the importance of the hubs to maintaining society’s capacity to cope with Covid-19.

Other teaching staff are working to deliver some continuity of learning to children and young people but more importantly to provide critical pastoral support and care in relation to students’ well-being, mental health and resilience.

Mr Marr too lightly dismisses these actions of teachers in order to “spice up” his comment piece.

Clearly a recovery plan will be required to reset Scottish education, not least because of the real impact that school closures will have had on the most disadvantaged; at its heart will be the continuing professionalism and commitment of Scotland’s teachers.

Larry Flanagan, General Secretary, Educational Institute of Scotland, Edinburgh EH3.

DOUG Marr must be very retired and not in contact with his former peers who are still in school. His article in Friday's Herald, while no doubt written with the best of intentions, suggests he has absolutely no idea how much work school teams and local authorities are currently doing.

In addition to large numbers of teachers and other school staff reporting for work to keep hub schools open for vulnerable pupils and those of key workers – many over the Easter break and in some places at weekends – huge amounts of work is being done to support home learning. These teachers have had their normal ways of working turned upside down overnight and are working extremely hard to support learning for all. This includes taking advantage of online tools where possible and seeking to provide hard copy materials where it isn't. It also includes school leaders keeping in regular contact with families, particularly those with vulnerable children.

Yes, schools are still relatively new to all of this and it is a huge learning curve for everyone. Teachers are adapting and developing practice daily. No-one is sitting at home doing nothing.

Mr Marr's article belittles the huge amount of work being put in by school teams. His comments do not tally at all with the dedication and professionalism I've witnessed over recent weeks.

Greg Dempster, General Secretary,

Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland, Inverurie.

WHILST Doug Marr's article makes clear and fair points throughout, I take exception to his final statement. We are to “react equally selflessly”? I would never ever dispute the extreme hard work, dedication and selflessness of our NHS heroes and key workers across the country. To me, however, this statement insinuates that teachers across the country are not already doing this. Whilst I can’t speak for all schools in the UK, my colleagues and I have all, where possible, willingly volunteered to care for children of key workers, putting ourselves at risk each time we enter the school building and increasing our chances of contracting Covid-19.

On top of that, in the two weeks prior to the holidays as well as the days leading up to the school closures, my colleagues and I worked tirelessly to develop an online learning platform. Trying to change your practice in that short timeframe is a challenge, I assure you.

We spent those two weeks, hours in front of the computer, planning, implementing and marking work, responding to parent queries and questions and sending videos and messages of support and encouragement to our naturally worried pupils.

We are now in our school holidays so naturally this is to be a time for rest and recuperation. Not quite – we have continued to volunteer our time to be in school, again looking after pupils where families need us most. I couldn’t be prouder to support them. Next week, I will have to open my forward plan, film videos and create resources for my pupils returning to “remote learning” after the holidays.

Next time, Mr Marr ought to show a little consideration for those actually working at the class level just now, who are making the most out of a trying and difficult time for all schools up and down the country.

Sacha Taylor, class teacher, Glasgow.

