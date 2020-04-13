A SENIOR SNP MP has broken his party’s self-denying ordinance to use the coronavirus crisis to promote independence.

Angus Brendan MacNeil said the current situation highlighted that “dealing with your own problems unfettered and cooperating on your own terms is better”.

It came just a day after the SNP said “the last thing any Scottish politician” should be doing was using the “appalling crisis… as an argument for or against independence”.

The Tories said it showed "major problems" within the SNP over the party's key policy and divisions between the Westminster group and the party leadership at Holyrood.

The SNP's comments followed Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw raising independence and the 2021 Holyrood election in the context of coronavirus.

Mr Carlaw said on Sunday it would “look ridiculous” if the Yes movement wanted to return immediately to the independence debate on the other side of the pandemic.

Interviewed by the PA news agency, Mr Carlaw also said the “economic resilience and strength” of the United Kingdom was a factor in Scotland’s response to the disease.

He said: "By the time we come to the election next year, the Scottish Government will have been in power for 14 years, people will have come through an exhausting crisis.

"I don't expect nationalists to surrender the ground at this point, but quite honestly I think it will look ridiculous if the first debate that the nationalist movement want to have when we get to the other side of this is 'let's go gung ho for independence next year' then more fool them if they do. I think the public will look at that and say 'are you kidding?'"

The SNP fiercely criticised Mr Carlaw for even raising the issue.

A spokesman said: “The last thing any Scottish politician on any side of the constitutional debate should be doing is trying to use the appalling crisis we all currently face as an argument for or against independence.

“Jackson Carlaw may be thinking about next year's election - but the first minister and the SNP government are fully focused on tackling the current health crisis and the impact on jobs and incomes.

"Mr Carlaw needs to be very careful with his arguments - the coronavirus pandemic is not a Scottish, British or European issue, it is a global one."

However, Mr MacNeil, an outspoken advocate of a swift second independence referendum, said it was good that Mr Carlaw had raised the issue, and said the Scottish Government should do it too.

Retweeting a link to a BBC story about Mr Carlaw’s comments, the Western Isles MP wrote today: “It is good Carlaw brings up independence.

"Gives the SNP Scot Gov the opportunity to mention it too & highlight that dealing with your own problems unfettered and cooperating on your terms is better.

"Just ask Norway Ireland if they'd swap with Scotland now.”

Nicola Sturgeon last month dropped her plan for Indyref2 in 2020, citing the pandemic.

Her constitutional relations Secretary Michael Russell told the UK Government that "because of the crisis, the Scottish Government has paused work on preparing for an independence referendum this year."

However, Boris Johnson had already ruled out Indyref2.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "When the SNP can’t even agree on independence you know there are major problems within the party. It’s clear large chunks of the MP group in Westminster are at complete odds with party leadership in Edinburgh.”

The SNP have been asked for comment.



