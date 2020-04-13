HEALTHCARE workers in Scotland have launched a petition calling for the Scottish Government to proved frontline staff with the correct personal protective equipment (PPE).

The petition, set up on Easter Sunday by Dr Shahzad Hanif, has gathered more than 350 signatures so far, including the support of GPs, nurses and care assistants.

The petition comes days after the publication of an open letter signed by more than 100 medical professionals, also put forward by Dr Hanif, raising frontline concerns about PPE provision.

A spokesperson from Scottish Medics has advised the group will meet the interim Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith, later this week, after their open letter was raised during a virtual First Minister’s Questions session.

Scottish Labour Health Spokesperson Monica Lennon, has written to the group who spearheaded the petition, Scottish Medics, to support their campaign.

Ms Lennon said: "Frontline health care workers are under unprecedented pressure and their basic right to protective equipment should be guaranteed.

“I commend the Scottish Medics group for their service and tenacity, however, it is unacceptable that our health care staff are having to launch petitions and organise meetings with the acting Chief Medical Officer in order to get the correct PPE.”

She added: “The petition also raises concerns for black, Asian and minority ethnic health care workers. The first 10 doctors in the UK named as having coronavirus were all BAME and early data suggests a disproportionate percentage of BAME people are getting ill. This is worrying and needs closer examination.

“Scottish Labour is strongly in favour of the virtual recall of the Scottish Parliament so that the Scottish Government’s pandemic plan, including PPE provision, can be robustly scrutinised.”