Several elderly residents have died with coronavirus at a Glasgow care home.

The Care Inspectorate has confirmed there have been "a number" of deaths at Almond Court in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

The watchdog said it was in contact with operator Holmes Care Group, along with Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership.

A total of five residents have reportedly died after contracting Covid-19 and one staff member is currently ill.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said 406 care homes in Scotland had at least one confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus, representing 37% of the country's care homes.

READ MORE: Care workers 'hushed up' over fatal outbreak at Lennoxtown home

A spokeswoman for the Care Inspectorate said: "We are aware of the tragic death of residents at this care home as a result of suspected cases of Covid-19.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those affected as well as the staff and wider community of the home.

"We have been notified of the circumstances and we are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time.

"All of Scotland's social care sector is working under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Inspectorate is doing everything it can to support them."

Almond Court is a 42 bed, purpose built care home that specialises in nursing care to older people, and for those with dementia related conditions.

Holmes Care said it would not discuss the numbers of suspected cases or deaths.

A company spokesman said: “The welfare of our residents and team members is our foremost priority, and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe throughout these challenging times.

“With deep sadness we can confirm that some of our residents have passed in recent weeks with suspected Covid-19.

“We have robust infection control procedures in place throughout our home, including appropriate distancing and isolation from suspected cases, as well as clear processes for using PPE around the home and thorough hygiene and cleanliness regimes.

“These measures have been approved by the relevant authorities, and we have a good supply of PPE.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this awful disease as we remain determined to limit its impact in our homes.”

The First Minister said earlier on Monday afternoon that robust figures on care home deaths would be divulged later this week.

It comers as confusion remains over the number of deaths at care homes.

Care workers at Springvale Care Home in Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire criticised management over its handling of a suspected coronavirus outbreak after nine residents died with symptoms of the illness.

They said nine residents had passed away with Covid-19 symptoms but that new admissions had continued and staff were working without protective gear.

The Care Inspectorate confirmed that concerns had been raised.

A further four incidents have been reported.

Thirteen residents at Burlington Court Care Home in the Cranhill area of Glasgow died in one week following a suspected outbreak of coronavirus.

Eight residents of Castle View Care Home in Dumbarton died after showing symptoms of the virus.

Tranent Care Home in East Lothian became the third nursing home in Scotland to suffer a surge in deaths following lockdown measures.

Robert Kilgour, who runs Renaissance Care, has previously warned the sector is facing a "tsunami of deaths" from the virus.

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald:

Thank you