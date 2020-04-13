SCOTLAND’S top doctor has urged grieving families not to delay their loved ones’ funerals amid fears of a coronavirus backlog.

Interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith warned that delaying services in the hope of the lockdown lifting could increase the strain on funeral and mortuary services.

Scotland’s funeral businesses are already seeing a surge in deaths from Covid-19 and other conditions.

In the week ending April 5, there were almost 60 per cent more deaths registered than usual in Scotland, 1741 compared to a five-year average of 1098.

Dr Smith’s warning coincided with the Scottish Government issuing guidance to funeral directors on dealing safely with victims of Covid-19, including wearing personal protective equipment.

It also said it was “not advisable for family to touch the deceased during a viewing, unless wearing appropriate PPE such as disposable gloves/apron”.

It goes on: “To ensure organisations managing funerals are able to cope with the increased number of deaths during the current pandemic, it is important that people do not delay funerals of their loved ones.

“The Scottish Government understands how difficult this will be for the families and friends of lost loved ones, however current guidance will be in place for the foreseeable future for public safety reasons and to ensure that funeral directors, crematoriums and burial grounds can continue to offer as normal a service as possible for all.”

Attendance at funeral services is being kept to a minimum of close friends and family who must observe social distancing rules, with some crematoria imposing a two-person limit.

Speaking at the daily Scotttish Government briefing on the progress of the disease, Dr Smith said the funeral sector was coping with the extra cases, but that relied on people not delaying.

He said “At this time, it’s very important that people do not delay funerals of their loved ones.

“It’s important that people are able to grieve the passing of a loved one, but delaying the funeral in anticipation of social distancing measures being lifted could increase strain on funeral and mortuary services responding to coronavirus.”

He added: “What we’re seeing is anecdotal reports within the system of people starting to delay the process of going through their funeral arrangements, with the thought in mind that if perhaps they leave it a little longer that they can have more people at the funeral, maybe people who are currently self-isolating can come to it.

“But of course what that does across the country is, as more people try to take those views, is that you unfortunately get a backlog of funerals that need to take place.

“We need to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

He added: “This isn’t a request directed at those who have sadly lost loved ones to Covid-19. This affects us all across Scotland.

“On average, there are 57,000 deaths a year recorded in Scotland. That’s about 1000 deaths a week. Those deaths from other causes will also continue.

“We’re working very closely across Scotland with funeral directors, crematoriums and burial grounds, to monitor the sector’s ability to deliver as normal a service as possible.

"The sector can cope if everyone understands and appreciates the circumstances we find ourselves in and continues to arrange a funeral for loved ones as normal, and again I stress without delay.”

Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged it was a “really difficult message” to give and for people to hear, but it was also “essential”.

A spokeswoman for William Purves funeral directors, which continues to offer embalming and viewings to help people cope with Covid-19 deaths, said funerals were still taking seven to 10 days, but families had to adjust to having two or three attendees instead of hundreds.

“Families are being incredibly strong and stoical about the restrictions,” she said.