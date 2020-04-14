THE number of firefighters and control staff in Scotland being lost to coronavirus isolation has soared by 27% in just over three weeks - leading to new calls for urgent testing.

It comes while Scotland has been operating with 917 fewer firefighters and control staff since 2010 - a 12% cut.

The Fire Brigades Union has warned that one in twenty have now been lost to the potentially deadly virus and that without urgent action it will "inevitably" impact on their ability to provide fire cover and response to emergencies.

The FBU says the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has lost 362 staff to coronavirus isolation - the highest number of any region of the UK.

That's 77 more than on March 20 when there were 285 firefighters in self isolation.

The Scottish government has committed to initial limited testing of firefighters and control staff which has already begun at Glasgow airport.

Some firefighters are now driving ambulances and assisting ambulance staff; delivering food and medicines to vulnerable people; and working with the police to move dead bodies, after the FBU reached a landmark agreement with fire chiefs and fire and rescue employers.

In mid-March, the FBU had written to governments at Westminster and Holyrood warning that without testing some firefighters could be self-isolating unnecessarily, when they could be on hand to protect the public.

Across the UK the FBU say nearly 3,000 fire and rescue staff are in self-isolation and unable to work, representing 5.1% of the UK’s overall fire and rescue workforce. Just under 2,600 of them are operational firefighters and control staff, making up 5.3% of the total.

Emergency fire control rooms, which have fewer staff, have been worst hit in some areas, with some control rooms losing 15.9% of their staff.

Emergency fire control staff handle 999 calls and provide vital fire survival guidance for areas of up to 5 million people from a single room.

The FBU said that should one member of staff contract the virus, the emergency call infrastructure for an entire region "could be at risk".

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “The government is playing with fire by not testing firefighters and control room staff for coronavirus. Currently, crews are maintaining services, but this will become increasingly difficult as the virus spreads.

“There are already thousands of firefighters and control staff in self-isolation, only a fraction of which will have the disease. If we aren’t able to find out exactly who is infected, and more staff isolate unnecessarily, services will be put on a dangerous knife-edge.

“Of course testing of NHS staff has to be a priority, but firefighters and other emergency service personnel are also at serious risk. The very safety of the public relies on them being able to attend work. There needs to be a clear and deliverable testing strategy for all workers required to continue at work.

“The government failed to secure test kits in sufficient numbers early in the pandemic and now frontline services are paying the price. Devolved governments have begun to take steps in the right direction, but in Westminster time is standing still – ministers need to get to grips with this crisis and ensure that all emergency service personnel are tested as soon as possible."

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.