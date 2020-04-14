THE SCOTTISH Government has been asked to clarify whether new funding has been given to cultural projects amid Covid-19.

Labour culture spokesperson Claire Baker has written to Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, appealing for clarity, after Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government has "provided funding through Creative Scotland for artists and those in the creative sector".

Creative Scotland and Screen Scotland has announced a bridging bursary fund to support freelance creative professionals who have lost earnings due to the cancellation of work during the pandemic. Another fund will provide support for individuals and organisations to be able to sustain their creative development.

A £500,000 fund will support the development of work across live-action and animation and will prioritise subscription video on demand focused television projects. A similar fund will support the development of single feature film projects.

In the letter, Ms Baker said: "My understanding is that these funds are all resourced from repurposing National Lottery funding and some grant-in-aid.

"The support that has been announced by Creative Scotland comes from current budgets. I would appreciate clarity over why the creative sector is being include as a beneficiary of Scottish Government funded hardship funds which arise from UK consequentials when that is not the case.

"It is also not the case that the Scottish Government has provided funding through Creative Scotland other than the budget that was already committed prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While new money has been announced for the fish processing sector and the bus sector, the creative sector has not been a beneficiary of these consequencials and I would appreciate clarity as to why you and the First Minister include the creative sector in this debate."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Creative Scotland is providing an expected total budget of £11 million of support in response to the Covid-19 situation.

"As the Culture Secretary said, the Scottish Government will continue to work urgently with Creative Scotland and Screen Scotland to use existing and new funds to support the sector, including the new third sector resilience fund for Scotland-based charities, social enterprises or voluntary organisations, or organisations delivering community services and activities.

“The £11 million fund is available to support those – including freelance creative practitioners – whose work in the arts, screen and creative industries has been affected by the measures introduced to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. This includes £1.1 million of repurposed grant in aid from the Scottish Government as well as National Lottery funds.”