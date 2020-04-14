G4S, who provide security at Glasgow’s NHS Louisa Jordan hospital has been accused of "profiteering" over the coronavirus pandemic by its own staff, while denying workers access to furlough.

Workers have questioned why G4S steward hourly rates have increased from £8.39 to £12.50 while supervisors are being paid £17.50 rather than the usual £10.39.

Staff claim there is “no reason for the enhanced rate” as no patients have been admitted to the hospital as yet and there are doing exactly the same job.

The company is also restricting furlough saying work is available and continuing. G4S is also providing security staff for the Nightingale hospital in London.

The company said it would “exhaust any opportunities for redeployment” before staff are considered for furlough.

Employees who live with an individual in the vulnerable category and choose self-isolation would not be entitled to any pay.

We reported previously how the company is employing a man over 70, an age group which is advised to strictly adhere to social isolation guidelines.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said G4S was chosen because it is the "incumbent security company for the SEC" and added that the firm was providing “specialist security services” at the temporary hospital.

One employee said: “Historically if we get paid £8.39 or £9.39 on the SEC site they would bill the SEC £15 or £17 an hour or higher depending on the event.

“So if they’re paying us £12.50 and £17.50 I could only hazard a guess that’ll they’ll be billing the NHS much more.

“Especially when G4S events don’t have any other income at all just now. They’ll be billing more to make money to stay in business.

“They’ve invented positions such as sector managers, which we have never had on the SEC site before.

“We think they’ve only invented these to bill even more money.

“We’re doing the exact same job on the site, as we would during any conference or event build and break.

“There’s no reason for an enhanced rate.

“They’re said no risks to staff health when open, if it opens.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “G4S are the incumbent security company at SEC and therefore are well placed to provide a safe and secure site for NHS Louisa Jordan.

“G4S provided a quote for the specialist security services needed and this was accepted.

“As well as workforce a whole range of additional security systems have been put in place.”

The Glasgow Times contacted G4S for comment regarding shift rates and furlough requirements but the firm's media spokeswoman did not respond.

