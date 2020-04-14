BRITAIN’S economy is likely to contract by 35 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 before bouncing back quickly, if the lockdown remains in place for three months followed by a three-month period of a partial lifting.

The stark picture has been painted by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK Government’s independence forecaster.

In the scenario, experts at the independent group told the Government that unemployment would rise to 10 per cent of the working population but would then ease off later in the year.

Public sector net borrowing is forecast to reach 15 per cent of GDP, making it the largest single-year deficit since the Second World War.

Thus far, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, has accepted the country would take a very significant economic hit but has declined to say it would plunge into recession, which is technically two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Labbour’s Anneliese Dodds, said: “Behind these very concerning figures lie many businesses which have gone bust and many people who have lost their jobs.

“Labour has been working constructively with Government on its economic support package. It is clear that additional action needs to be taken to increase the take-up of the different measures. We have called for urgent action in relation to the loans scheme in particular, as take-up is worryingly low.”

The Shadow Chancellor added: “It is absolutely critical that Government now does all it can to minimise the depth and length of the economic impact from necessary anti-Coronavirus measures.”

Ian Blackford for the SNP said the analysis demonstrated the huge damage coronavirus was doing to the economy and the urgent need for the UK Government to fix the serious gaps in financial support for the millions of people who had lost their jobs or seen their incomes reduced.

"The Chancellor must ensure that businesses have access to cash to stay afloat and that all households get the support they need. This must include a guaranteed minimum income for everyone and strengthened welfare protections, so no one is left behind.

"Too many people have been left out of the current schemes and millions are struggling to pay their bills and support their families when their incomes have been slashed.”

The party leader at Westminster said ensuring the right support was crucial but also warned the UK Government against any rash decision to lift the lockdown too early.

“Protecting lives must be the priority,” declared Mr Blackford. “The lockdown must be in place for as long as is necessary to ensure people do not lose their lives needlessly.”

He added: “These figures also show the need for the UK Government to take bold action to ensure a strong recovery and build a fairer society. This crisis has exposed the deep flaws in UK Government policy and the deep-rooted inequality in society. Fundamental changes will be needed to ensure we learn the lessons and create a more equitable society.

"The SNP will continue to work constructively across parties and press for the support that people, public services and businesses need to get through this crisis."