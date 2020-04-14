Mysterious police helicopters have been spotted over Glasgow during the coronavirus lockdown - sparking fears they are being used to enforce social distancing.

The choppers are often seen at night and sometimes have their searchlights switched on.

Several sightings have been reported on social media, with one woman claiming Glasgow "is really embracing the dystopian vibe right now".

Some of the sightings correspond with police cases which have been reported in the press.

For instance, on Friday, April 3 helicopters hovered over Kelvingrove Park as officers chased a suspect.

And last night, officers used a helicopter during a search in Newton, North Lanarkshire. The Police Scotland Air Unit posted an image of this search on its Twitter account, which you can see at the top of this article.

But the Police Scotland choppers have been at other times appearing to search areas of the city which are likely to be extremely quiet due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Glasgow really embracing the dystopian vibe at the moment with police helicopter and searchlight over the southside pic.twitter.com/DhPKBaHXKA — Marissa Bradshaw (@marissamcteague) April 7, 2020

Does anyone know why the helicopter is near Byres road Glasgow pic.twitter.com/Af7UlfwkwS — Free Speech (@News__Now_2020) April 9, 2020

A resident of Glasgow Harbour said: "The helicopter has been out far more often than normal, peaking at the Easter weekend where it could be seen or heard almost constantly. It seemed to sweep up and down the Clyde on a Saturday morning. - it was very loud. I had friends who live further up the river who heard it there too. I was out walking across the weekend and saw it every time.

"On consecutive Fridays (April 3 and April 10) I also heard the helicopter and could see its searchlight at 1am. It was out earlier in the night too.

"On one evening I watched the helicopter sweep from the West End, to Knightswood and Drumchapel and back again. I'm pretty sure it was going south of the river too but I couldn't see. It wasn't hovering in one place or following something, as you'd expect if it was chasing a car or whatever.

"Helicopters can often be heard in this area, but they are normally on a very specific flightpath taking emergency patients to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. That is not what's happening here. I'd be amazed if the increased use wasn't related to lockdown measures."

Police helicopter captured this image of Buchanan Street, Glasgow just before lunchtime today. Remember Government advice and stay at home. #coronavirus #SocialDistancing #CONVID19 pic.twitter.com/X1egxIBmgk — Police Scotland Air Unit (@polscotair) March 24, 2020

On social media, other people living in Glasgow claimed to have seen military helicopters

"More helicopters in the sky than planes these days," a woman from Glasgow tweeted on April 1.

"Flying in from west to south Glasgow area! Ominous."

We asked Police Scotland if its helicopters were being used to make sure people were staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesman replied: "We have one police helicopter and it isn't being used to check people are abiding by social distancing measures."

