BACKBENCH MSPs will be able to quiz Scottish Government Ministers on their response to the Covid-19 pandemic at a virtual question time.

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer, Ken Macintosh, has announced the first ever members’s virtual question time will take place on Friday at 2.30pm - as well as a second virtual FMQs, which will be held on Thursday at 12.30pm.

Further discussions will be held between parties and the Holyrood bureau over proposals to set up a “dedicated Covid-19 committee” which could meet virtually.

Last week, party leaders were able to grill First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the first leader’s session, but backbench MSPs raised concerns they were not being given a chance to hold the Scottish Government to account during the pandemic.

In the new members’ virtual question time, up to 19 MSPs will be able to question four Cabinet Secretaries, including Health Secretary Jeane Freeman on the response to the crisis. Nine of the questions will be made available to SNP politicians.

Mr Macintosh said: “I am now pleased to confirm that the bureau has agreed to schedule the Parliament’s first ever members’ virtual question time on Friday, when up to 19 members will have the chance to put questions to four of the Cabinet Secretaries most deeply involved in leading the Scottish Government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Again, trialling new technology, the session will start at 2.30pm with a very brief opening statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, Jeanne Freeman, before opening to questions from individual members.

"We expect the question session, which I will chair, to last for up to one hour and, as usual, questions will reflect party balance with nine questions for SNP members, five for Conservative members, three for Labour, and one each for the Greens and Liberal Democrats.”

He added: “I know that members share my view that we must strike a balance between enabling our parliament to continue to function effectively during this uncertain and difficult time, while ensuring we don’t put others at undue risk.

“In exploring new technologies and extending virtual scrutiny arrangements to more and more members and to different formats, I believe we can successfully strike that balance.

“Again, I want to thank party leaders, business managers and parliamentary officials for working with such speed and efficiency to enable us to build on the successes of last week.”