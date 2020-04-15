President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, saying they should have done a 'better job'.

The president has directed a halt to funds, and says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives if the health agency had focused more on reports coming out of China.

He says the world depends on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to receive vital and accurate information about health threats, and that they are shared in a timely manner.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: 'Devastated' wedding couples set to lose thousands

President Trump claims the organisation failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

President @realDonaldTrump is halting funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess WHO's role in mismanaging the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jTrEf4WWj0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020

But the president says the US will continue to engage with the organisation in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

There was no immediate comment from the Geneva-based organisation on Mr Trump’s announcement.

But when asked about possible US funding cuts during a regular UN briefing earlier on Tuesday, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris responded, “Regardless of any issues, our work will go on”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded to the president’s announcement by saying now is not the time to end support for the World Health Organisation, calling the WHO “absolutely critical” to the global effort to combat Covid-19.

Mr Guterres said that it is possible that different entities read the facts differently but that the appropriate time for a review is “once we have finally turned the page on this pandemic”.

The United States contributed nearly $900 million (£711 million) to the WHO’s budget for 2018-19, according to information on the agency’s website.

READ MORE: Death rate from Covid in England is nearly twice as high as Scotland

That represents one-fifth of its total budget for those years.

More than 125,000 deaths worldwide, including more than 25,000 in the U.S., have been blamed on the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Asked on Tuesday about the appropriateness of seeking to cut the WHO’s funding in the middle of a worldwide viral outbreak, Mr Trump said the review would last 60 to 90 days.

“This is an evaluation period, but in the meantime, we’re putting a hold on all funds going to World Health,” the president said.

He has also complained that other countries give substantially less than the US, singling out China.

The American Medical Association (AMA) immediately called on Mr Trump to reconsider his decision.

“During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organisation is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating Covid-19 easier,” AMA President Patrice Harris said in a statement.

Ms Harris said international cooperation is needed to fight the virus, along with science and data.

“Cutting funding to the WHO, rather than focusing on solutions, is a dangerous move at a precarious moment for the world,” she said.