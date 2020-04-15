Eleven residents have died from suspected coronavirus at a care home in Renfrewshire in the last two weeks.

The Elderslie Residential and Nursing Care Home in Paisley has also had a further 13 residents showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Care home operator Advinia Health Care have said that patients are being barrier nursed by the firm’s “dedicated and compassionate teams”.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Scottish Health Secretary stands by care home PPE supply chain plans

A spokesperson said: “We are greatly saddened to confirm that in the 14 days since the beginning of April, 11 residents have fallen ill and subsequently passed away with symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease.

“Every death is a great loss and our most sincere condolences go to each resident’s family and friends – they are all in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.”

Advinia Health Care have said it is following strict infection control protocols as provided by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), along with additional training for staff and the provision of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) as required.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: 'Devastated' wedding couples set to lose thousands as Dundee venue refuses to reschedule

The spokesperson added: “Our highest priority now is the safety and wellbeing of the 106 residents who have made Elderslie their home and also that of our selfless staff who are working tirelessly to help some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost someone dear to them – we are grieving with you.”

The Care Inspectorate stated it was aware of the deaths at Elderslie Residential and Nursing Care Home.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “We are aware of the tragic deaths of residents at these care homes as a result of suspected cases of Covid-19.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those affected as well as the staff and wider communities.

“We have been notified of the circumstances and we are in contact with the care services and the local health and social care partnerships during this difficult time.

“All of Scotland’s social care sector is working tirelessly under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Care Inspectorate is doing all it can to support them.”

