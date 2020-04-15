THE SCOTTISH Government’s partial u-turn on Covid-19 business support still falls short of help offered in the rest of the UK, opposition parties have warned.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has now agreed that emergency funding will be distributed by property rather than by business, similar to the model used by the UK Government south of the border.

The announcement means that small businesses in Scotland will receive a 100% grant on their first property, but small business rate payers will only be eligible for a 75% grant on all subsequent properties.

Ms Forbes said: “We are doing everything we can to support business at this difficult time and we continue to listen to and engage with the sector.

READ MORE: Scottish ministers unveil virus grants U-turn

“Our support for business now exceeds the £2.2 billion passed on from the UK Government and actively works to fill the gaps in the UK schemes.

“Around 100,000 businesses in total are already eligible for our small business grants and from today we will be extending that scheme in response to feedback from businesses on the frontline of this economic crisis.”

She added: “With UK Government support not being available until June, we are going further to secure the future economic viability of Scottish firms and applications will be open by the end of the month.

“While many businesses are in difficulty, some are doing better than others or can pull through from their own resources.

“Just as we ask the public only to buy what they need in the supermarkets, we are asking businesses who do not need this vital help to refrain from claiming additional support unless absolutely necessary so we can direct as much help as possible to those who need it most.”

The Scottish Conservatives have welcomed the change of heart by the Scottish Government, but warned that the £25,000 grant will be handed over to small businesses’ first property and only 75% of the grant available for subsequent premises.

In England and Wales, all properties are eligible for 100% of the £25,000 grant.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said: “The SNP government has spent weeks defending its approach in the face of severe criticism from Scotland’s business community.

“Now, after pressure from the Scottish Conservatives, it has finally accepted its failings.

“These changes should have been made sooner, and that would have spared a significant amount of anxiety across Scotland’s small business community, among owners and their employees.”

He added: “We’ve always argued that if the SNP takes a divergent approach from the rest of the UK, it has to show why this is of benefit for Scotland.

“Nicola Sturgeon wasn’t able to do so in this case, and I’m glad she’s finally realised her mistakes in this critical issue.”

Last week, Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard wrote to Ms Forbes to call for the Scottish Government to extend the small business grants scheme so that businesses with more than one property were not disadvantaged and were eligible for appropriate financial support.

READ MORE: Scottish companies shed more jobs than anywhere else in UK

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “Today’s announcement will come as some relief to many businesses in Scotland that faced the real prospect of financial ruin due to the Scottish Government’s previous insistence in offering grants for only one premises.

“We are glad that Kate Forbes has listened to Scottish Labour’s call and the concerns of Scotland’s business community, however, it is clear that the financial support on offer to businesses of more than one property in Scotland is still below the level of support on offer elsewhere in the UK.

“Scottish Labour will continue to scrutinise closely the Scottish Government’s economic strategy.”