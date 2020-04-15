Hundreds of people have slammed a British tourist board for producing a list of literary heroes but did not feature Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on its map.

VisitBritain published the interactive map, entitled 'England's Map of Literary Heroes', on Tuesday, but has received a torrent of angry criticism of its decision to omit all but one of Britain's countries.

The map is described as depicting areas in which authors drew inspiration from, rather than where each individual was born.

It features authors including William Shakespeare, Jane Austen and Agatha Christie, all accompanied by detailed illustrations of their work and situated where they drew inspiration from.

READ MORE: Fur flies as survey says Glasgow has most ‘town hall fat cats’ in UK

Scotland and Wales are decorated with an assortment of trees, bushes and puffins.

Credit: VisitBritain

A now-deleted post by the tourist board on Twitter attracted more than 500 comments from people wondering when their own countries are going to be recognised as part of their '#LoveGreatBritain' hashtag.

One wrote: "Why are the Welsh and Irish authors in England? Why is there nothing in Wales? We're told we're part of Britain constantly but then constantly left out of stuff. it's almost as if this is to promote England."

Another said: "This map only covers England. Think you might need to rebrand as 'Visit England'."

READ MORE: Claims England has priority over PPE are 'rubbish'

Others tweeted hoping the tourist board would release similar versions of the map, but focused on Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Herald has approached VisitBritain for clarification and comment.

__________________________________________________________

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald