THE UK Government has come under more pressure today to extend the Brexit transition period with Labour claiming it is now “impossible” to secure a trade deal with the EU before the end of the year which would protect British jobs and businesses.

In a wide-ranging letter to Alister Jack, Ian Murray, the new Shadow Scottish Secretary, raises several issues, relating to Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak, insisting he wants a “constructive working relationship” with the Scottish Secretary.

On the trade deal, Mr Murray notes how Jackson Carlaw, the Scottish Conservative leader, recently called for a “pragmatic response” to the issue of the transition period should the UK Government face not meeting its intended timescale of sealing a deal by December 31.

“The pragmatic response for the UK Government is to urgently apply for an extension to the transition period,” declares the Shadow Secretary of State, who stresses: “It is now impossible to secure a Brexit deal that protects businesses and workers before the end of the year.”

The Edinburgh MP goes on: “This is not a time for constitutional politics and businesses do not need any more uncertainty. The entire focus of all governments in the UK must be on working together to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and then dealing with its aftermath to ensure our economy recovers.

“I, therefore, hope you will support your party leader in Holyrood and business leaders across the UK and address this issue with your Cabinet colleagues at the earliest possible opportunity,” Mr Murray tells Mr Jack.

The SNP and Liberal Democrat leaderships have already called on Boris Johnson to extend the transition.

Today, David Frost, the Prime Minister’s chief negotiator, is expected to have a virtual meeting with Michel Barnier, his EU counterpart, ahead of next week’s negotiation round on the trade talks.

At yesterday’s Downing St daily press conference, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, made clear the Government intended to continue with its intended timescale and expressed confidence it could secure a trade deal by the December deadline.

In his letter, Mr Murray also stresses:

*“workers are falling through the cracks” across the UK Government’s employment assistance schemes, saying more help should be given to new-start employees, firms which just miss out under the current rules and warns Scottish firms with multiple locations are not receiving the same level of help as their English counterparts;

*there should be “full transparency” from the Scottish Government on how it is spending the entire £3.3 billion received from the Treasury during the coronavirus crisis, including the financial support for businesses;

*the UK Government should be “increasing its efforts” to get stranded Scots abroad back home;

*the importance of ensuring newspapers survive the crisis with consideration of a financial aid package and

*the need for continued parliamentary scrutiny, urging Mr Jack to lobby Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, to stress the “absolute” importance of using technology to this end.