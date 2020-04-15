A QUARTER of coronavirus deaths in Scotland are in care homes, according to new figures which also show a further rise in deaths unrelated to Covid-19.

The latest weekly statistics from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed the infection was implicated in at least 962 deaths up to April 12.

In the last week, it was implicated in almost a third of all deaths in Scotland.

Scottish Labour accused the Scottish Government of being “too slow to act” and called on Nicola Sturgeon to launch an emergency plan for care homes.

Four Scottish homes have so far recorded multiple deaths for the virus, with more than 400 reporting confirmed or suspected cases.

The most recent census found around 36,000 adults in Scotland’s care homes in March 2017, however no new figures have been published since September 2018.

The NRS numbers, which include cases where suspected Covid-19 was recorded as a factor on the death certificate, are considered more accurate than the daily running total produced by Health Protection Scotland, which only counts laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The NRS figure was 70 per cent higher than the 556 deaths recorded by Health Protection Scotland (HPS) as of April 12.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: How many cases and deaths in my area?

The HPS daily total for confirmed deaths by April 14 is 615.

For the first time, the NRS statistics provided a breakdown of the locations in which coronavirus victims died.

Of the 962 deaths, 596 or 62% were in hospital, 237 or 24.6% were in care homes, and 128 or 13.3% were in the person’s home or another “non-institutional setting”.

Almost 70% of all deaths involving Covid-19 were among people aged 75 or over, and 56.5% of the deaths were male.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the health board with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 193 registered so far, compared to 122 by April 5.

To date, there have been no registered deaths involving COVID-19 in the Western Isles

The NRS figures also showed a worrying gulf between the total number of deaths recorded last week and the five-year average.

Between April 6 and 12, there were 1,969 deaths registered, 869 or 79% above the average of 1100.

However Covid-19 was recorded as a factor in 608 of these extra deaths

This repeats a pattern seen in the week to April 5, when 1,741 deaths were registered in total against an average of 1,098, and only 282 of the 643 extra deaths featured Covid-19.

The apparent increase in deaths unrelated to Covid-19 has prompted fears that reluctant patients are failing to seek treatment for other serious conditions until it is too late.

There is a concern that people are avoiding hospitals for fear of catching coronavirus, or because they do not want to add to the burden on the NHS.

A similar phenomenon was seen in data released this week by the Office of National Statistics for England and Wales.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services at NRS, said: “All of these deaths are tragic for the families involved.

READ MORE: Death rate from Covid in England is nearly twice as high as Scotland

“These statistics, when placed alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across the country.

“We are actively considering how we continue to develop the content of our statistics to ensure they provide the most useful information possible and add value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout Scotland.”

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon demanded to know if hospital patients were being tested for Covid-19 before being discharged to a care home.

She said significant intervention and support was also needed to address PPE shortages, limited testing for residents and staff and a workforce crisis.

She said: “Each life lost in a care home due to coronavirus is a tragedy.

“It’s heart-breaking that care staff and families fear that older people are being forgotten in the fight against coronavirus.

“The Scottish Government has been too slow to act - Nicola Sturgeon must publish an emergency plan for care homes with guaranteed support on testing and PPE.

“Hundreds of older people have been discharged from hospital in recent weeks to relieve pressure on our NHS – and many of them to residential care.

“Worryingly, we now know that coronavirus is spreading within hospitals, as well as care homes, but efforts to test, trace and isolate the virus are woeful.

“That’s why I’ve asked Jeane Freeman whether hospital patients are being tested for COVID-19 before being discharged to care homes – and if not, why not?

“Urgent action is needed to save lives.”

The NRS has now produced weekly death certificate for the first four weeks since Covid-19 was first mentioned on a death certificate on March 16.

Last week, the NRS statistics showed at least 354 people had died up to April 5, when the HPS confirmed toll stood at 220.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed it is setting up a make-shift mortuary on an industrial estate to accommodate up to 1,700 cadavers because of coronavirus.

The warehouse at Hillington Industrial Estate, close to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, is being converted into a “temporary body storage facility”.

It may be opened as soon as next week if required.

A council spokeswoman said: "Like all local authorities across the UK, Glasgow, alongside key partners including NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, is looking at various options for dealing with increased deaths as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We are monitoring on a daily basis the impact of Covid-19 against our planning models for the pandemic including potential requirements for a temporary body storage facility.

"As part of this planning, a site has been identified and we are working towards making this facility ready for use should it be needed."

There are also makeshift morgues at Edinburgh's Mortonhall crematorium, Macmerry Industrial Estate in East Lothian, and Inveralmond Industrial Estate near Perth.

A military hangar at Kinloss Barracks in Moray is also on standby for use as a mortuary.