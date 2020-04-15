THE number of people worldwide, who have been infected by coronavirus, has topped two million.
It is less than two weeks since the global number of cases reached one million.
The latest figure from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, which has been tracking the global pandemic, came as the number of UK hospital deaths was announced as having risen by 761 to 12,868.
While the estimated number of infected people worldwide has reached 2,025,000 with just under 129,000 deaths, the true numbers are almost certain to be much higher given the levels of testing vary from country to country.
Records suggest the US has the highest number of cases and deaths at 615,406 and 26,164 respectively. Comparative numbers for other countries include: Spain 177,633, 18,579; Italy 162,488, 21,067; France 143,303, 15,729; Germany 132,553, 3,528 and China 82,295, 3,342.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.