ONE of the most surprising aspects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rise in the number of people who appear to have gained medical degrees during the lockdown.

Not only have they become doctors, but they have not even spent seven years qualifying, rather they have achieved it in just three weeks.

While most of us have lounged about watching old movies or baking scones, thousands of people have, apparently, put the time to much better use and become medical specialists in record time.

So proud of themselves are they that they have now taken over social media by sharing their newfound expertise with anyone bored enough to listen. A few have even made it on to the rolling TV news channels to fill some on-air time.

They produce graphs “proving” that the UK’s approach is wrong and compare it with Germany or South Korea while criticising other countries such as Sweden. If only the experts had listened to the real experts like them then we wouldn’t be in this mess.

Every day they chunter on, forensically destroying every public health strategy across the globe from the comfort of their own sofa.

In the space of time it takes to demolish a packet of hobnobs and drink a cup of tea, the new public health experts have saved the planet forever more.

Even better, when all this is over, they can put their medical expertise to good use in the NHS and boost staffing numbers.

Carry out a couple of hip replacements in the morning, devise a new global pandemic strategy in the afternoon and then advise the Prime Minister about all health matters on the way home.

We are very lucky to have them and everyone should applaud them on a Thursday evening.

Rather than rest on their medical laurels though, they are also experts in farming, food distribution, policing, teaching, social care and journalism, and are more than happy to offer advice on those things too as everyone is doing it all wrong.

Shame on us all for not knowing how to do our jobs.

Thankfully the vast majority of us are content to trust the real experts and are abiding by the lockdown rules on the grounds of public health.

History will show whether the UK’s strategy was either spot-on or hopelessly flawed.

But at least it was based on real science, unlike the mass hysteria peddled by the irresponsible and unqualified keyboard warriors who should have stuck to learning how to bake a cake instead.