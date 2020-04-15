THE UK is “probably” reaching the peak of the coronavirus, a medical expert has suggested, but the UK Government is set on Thursday to extend the lockdown restrictions for another three weeks to early May.

The latest numbers show an increase in deaths across the UK – up 761 to 12,868 – but the rate of infections appears to be slowing, showing a rise of 4,603, a fall of 12 per cent on the previous day.

Dame Angela Maclean, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Adviser, said the curve of infection was flattening and she pointed out how people in hospital with Covid-19 had reduced by five per cent in London, the epicentre of the outbreak, and by one per cent across the whole of the UK.

“Once again, what I see here is everybody’s efforts to stay home and not have as much contact with people as normal is having the effect we hoped it would have and bringing this epidemic to a much better trajectory where this is currently flat and no longer rising,” said Dame Angela.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said the flattening showed the country was “probably reaching the peak overall”.

He went on: "The number of deaths may well go up because there has been after every weekend we see a dip over the weekend and for the two days afterwards, and then an increase as we catch up the numbers. And after a long, four-day weekend, there may well be a bounce tomorrow."

Prof Whitty added: "At the moment, we are not yet at the point where we can say confidently and safely this is now past the peak and we can start thinking very much about the next phases."

Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, insisted the country could not let up in its effort to beat the virus and let go of all the hard work which had been done so far.

"This shared sacrifice - and I know it's a sacrifice - is starting to work but we will not lift these measures until it is safe to do so," he declared.

Earlier this week, the UK Government’s experts met to review the latest data with a final decision on their recommendation to be taken this afternoon at a virtual meeting of Cobra, Whitehall’s emergency committee.

It will be chaired by Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, standing in for Boris Johnson, who continues to recuperate at his official country residence, Chequers in Buckinghamshire, and will be attended by, among others, Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister.

In Belfast, Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, announced the lockdown in the region would be extended to May 9.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O'Neill, the Deputy FM, said now was the time to "dig in, to stay strong and save lives".