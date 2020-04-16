A key worker who was delivering groceries in Glasgow has been left 'badly shaken' after being robbed at knifepoint.

The 60-year-old delivery driver was working in Broomton Road, Auchinairn at 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 14 when he was approached and threatened by a man with a knife.

The suspect stole a quantity of alcohol from his vehicle before running off in the direction of Nairnside Place.

Police say he was not injured, but has been left badly shaken.

They are now searching for the man involved, who is described as being white, between 5ft 7 - 5ft 11 inches in height, with an average build and short dark hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey tracksuit top and grey jogging bottoms.

Constable James Johnston said: “This was a very frightening experience for the delivery driver as he went about his day.

"The incident happened mid-afternoon and I am appealing to any members of the public who may have been out for a walk or out doing some exercise during this time to contact us.

"I appreciate people are not out and about as they would be usually during this time, but if anyone has any information which could assist our enquiries, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at the Robbery Unit at Govan Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2260 of April 14, 2020.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

__________________________________________________________

