Scots are being urged to stop using Chinese lanterns to pay their respects to key workers and NHS staff on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fresh appeals have been made by firefighters and animal charities to stop the tributes, which they say pose a risk to property and wildlife.

The lanterns, which are made of thin paper, wiring and a small candle, are being promoted by sellers to use during the '#ClapForCarers' campaign, which sees Scots take to their doorsteps and show their appreciation for the NHS.

Tributes usually take the form of clapping, music and displaying pictures of rainbows in windows, but now, fire chiefs and wildlife officers are warning people are taking a more dangerous approach.

“We fully appreciate that people want to show their support for the NHS, however, we must discourage the lighting of sky lanterns," said Alasdair Perry, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's deputy assistant chief officer.

“These lanterns may look striking when lit, but when released they pose a significant threat of fire and can have devastating consequences – for rural environments, property and wildlife."

They say it is putting unnecessary strain on an already stretched service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Perry added: “This is clearly a challenging time for the emergency services due to COVID-19, and while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service maintains a high resilience across Scotland, we would seek to avoid any unnecessary demand on our service so we can target our resources most effectively in supporting our partners and meeting the needs of Scotland’s communities.

“Traditionally, this is a period when we see a high volume of large wildfires in Scotland, due to a build-up of dead vegetation in our countryside, and rising temperatures. We can’t risk adding a potential ignition to that mix."

Scotland's animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA have also urged the public to stop using the lanterns, or run the risk of killing innocent animals.

The chairty's chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “Sky lanterns put pets, wildlife and farm animals at risk of serious injury or even death.

“Animals can be caught up in the debris and get trapped. Even if they escape, these animals can get hurt in the process of doing so."

Their pleas come after calls made by the National Farmer's Union of Scotland, who are asking for a complete ban of the items.

The union have written to a lantern manufacturer who was allegedly encouraging Scots to participate in a mass lantern release over the weekend.

"It is unbelievable and totally unacceptable that companies are encouraging the public to demonstrate support for our hardworking frontline services by something that is at a high risk of increasing the burden on them," said Andrew McCormick, president of the union.

“This must be stopped, and we call on all those we have written to rally behind a call to have the release of Chinese lanterns banned."

__________________________________________________________

