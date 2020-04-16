THE UK Government has been branded “beyond reckless” for ruling out an extension to the post-Brexit trade talks with the EU.

The SNP accused Boris Johnson and his ministers of putting “blind dogma” before the national interest and urged them to think again.

As the UK and EU held talks this week ahead of next week’s new round of negotiations, the Prime Minister’s spokesman made clear that if the Brussels bloc asked for an extension to the transition period beyond the December deadline to help seal a deal, then the Government would refuse one.

It followed a call from Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, who urged both sides not to make a difficult time "any tougher".

Asked about the prospect of no trade deal this year and no extension to the talks, she told the BBC that because of the "unprecedented uncertainty" arising from the pandemic, it would be "wise not to add more on top of it".

She added: “It is tough as it is, let's not make it any tougher."

Asked about Ms Georgieva’s comments, Mr Johnson’s spokesman replied: “We will not ask to extend the transition period and if the EU asks we will say no. Extending the transition would simply prolong the negotiations, prolong business uncertainty and delay the moment of control of our borders.

“It would also keep us bound by EU legislation at the point when we need legislative and economic flexibility to manage the UK response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Asked if there were any EU measures in particular that were holding the UK back, the spokesman said: “Extending the transition would just prolong business uncertainty. UK business needs to know what its future trading arrangements will be and how to adapt to them.

“It’s best to be clear now and to minimise the uncertainties for businesses,” he added.

But Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, said it was deeply irresponsible for UK ministers to put jobs, businesses and the economy at risk when people were already struggling to get through the coronavirus crisis.

"It is beyond reckless for the Tory Government to impose a Brexit hard deadline in the middle of a global pandemic and economic crisis,” declared the Highland MP.

"People, public services and businesses are already struggling to get by. Imposing a Tory hard Brexit at the end of the year would deal another devastating blow at a time when our economy will need all the support it can get to recover.”

He added: “UK ministers must think again, do the responsible thing and request an extension to the transition period. It would be deeply irresponsible and completely unforgiveable to put blind Brexit dogma ahead of the interests of the people and nations of the UK."

Senior Labour and Liberal Democrat figures have also urged the Government to seek an extension to the transition period because of the coronavirus crisis.