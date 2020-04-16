MPs are set to take part in Commons proceedings remotely when Parliament returns next week, although around 50 at a time will still be able to sit on the green benches in the Palace of Westminster.

The Commons will use the online video conference system Zoom to allow 120 MPs to take part in proceedings remotely while those who continue to attend the UK Parliament will obey strict social distancing rules.

Experts from the National Cyber Security Centre have told the Commons authorities the use of Zoom will be appropriate for the hearings as long as the application's use is carefully managed.

The unprecedented step towards a "hybrid" House was taken by the Commons Commission to keep parliamentary democracy going during the coronavirus crisis.

The plan still needs to be approved by MPs when Parliament returns from the Easter break next Tuesday.

The Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who chairs the commission, said: "By initiating a hybrid solution, with steps towards an entirely virtual Parliament, we are enabling members to stay close to their communities, while continuing their important work scrutinising the Government.

"I do not want members and House staff putting themselves at risk. By working virtually, this is our contribution to the guidance of stay home, protect the NHS and save lives," he added.

If the new measures are agreed, it will mean from Wednesday April 22 some MPs will be able to take part in Prime Minister's Questions, any urgent questions and statements via video link for the first two hours of each sitting day.

If the system works, it could be extended at a later date so that MPs can take part in debates on motions and legislation from home.

But it will also be up to MPs to decide on any shift to a system of remote voting.

A number of screens will be placed around the Commons chamber to allow the Speaker and MPs in Westminster to be able to see their homeworking colleagues.

Those joining by Zoom will be expected not to display or draw attention to objects to illustrate their contributions, following the same rules as MPs in Parliament.