A NURSE from the Glasgow Royal Infirmary is battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The family of the NHS worker, known only has Kate, say it is "breaking their hearts" that they cannot be with her during the difficult period.

They made an emotional dedication to their daughter on BBC Radio Scotland's 'Get It On...With Bryan Burnett' show this evening.

It comes as the host plays a selection of uplifting songs to "keep us strong" - building up to tonight's 8pm clap for key workers across the nation.

Bryan read out a message from Kate's parents - Mark and Eva from Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

It read: “Our daughter is a nurse in the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

“She is also a patient in ICU, for now.

“She is not taking our calls right now but her colleagues will give her our messages.

“It’s breaking our hearts that we can’t see her, but we know she is in the best place possible.

“No [music] requests, just fingers crossed time for our lovely, brave Kate from all of us.”

After reading out the message, Bryan wished Kate "all the luck" to pull through.

He said: “I know everyone who is listening to that, not only appreciating what folk like your daughter do in the NHS, but also wishing her very well and all the luck to pull through this and be strong.”

Across Greater Glasgow and Clyde (GGC), there are currently 70 people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in intensive care.

Meanwhile there are 1742 confirmed cases in this health board alone.

A spokesman for NHS GGC said they were unable to comment on individual cases.