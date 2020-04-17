A 90-year-old woman who is climbing the equivalent of a Highland mountain using her stairs to raise funds for the NHS has smashed her target in less than a week.

Margaret Payne set out on Easter Sunday to climb the height of Suilven, which stands at an incredible 2,398ft, by making 282 trips up her home stairs.

The pensioner, who lives in Ardvar, Sutherland, made an initial target of £10,000 for the NHS and a local hospice.

But in just five days, she has surpassed her target by £6,000, taking her total to £16,056.74 at time of writing.

“I think it’s amazing, I wasn’t expecting anything like it – 10,000 thank yous.", she said.

“I think it’s brilliant of them all and I feel the NHS really deserve it.

“They have been amazing, each day they are risking their lives.”

Mrs Payne added: “My husband died at Christmas, and the NHS were absolutely wonderful. So it was a way of saying thank you.”

Her feat comes after a World War Two veteran raised over £17m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

She says 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore inspired her to take on the climb.

Nicky McArthur, her daughter, believes that the fresh air of north-west Scotland has helped keep her mother healthy, adding: “Mum is still incredibly active. She is an avid reader and crossword-doer. I think part of it is just staying interested in life.”

