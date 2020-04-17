An Ayrshire family was able to say goodbye to their mother for one final time just days before she died after contracting COVID-19.

Colette Mullen passed away at Crosshouse Hospital on Friday, April 10 after being admitted with symptoms of the virus.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 67 people in Ayrshire, and there are currently 503 positive cases.

Tributes have flooded in for the 48-year-old, who is described as a 'rock' from her family.

In the days leading up to her death, carers at the hospital set up a video link to allow the family to have one last farewell.

READ MORE: Margaret Payne, 90, on 'mountain climbing' challenge for NHS smashes £10,000 target in just five days

Devoted husband Neil has led tributes to his beloved wife, Colette who was his childhood sweetheart.

“The staff were excellent; they went above and beyond," he told our sister paper, the Cumnock Chronicle. "I was phoning in all the time.

“One of the doctors told me they’ve never went through anything like this either, they worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get a secure connection to do a video call."

Colette and Neil met when they were just ten years old, and grew up on the same street.

They married in 1992 and have four children, twins Rebecca and Celine, 20, Chelsea, 24 and son Liam, 28.

“Colette was an absolute rock, the most amazing mother that my children could ever ask for and a wonderful wife," he said.

“The hundreds of cards, the flowers we’ve received, the thousands of messages of support on social media has been overwhelming.

“We’ve always been part of Catrine, and we can’t thank everyone enough for all their support”

Daughter Chelsea wants to ensure others continue to follow social distancing after the family never expected the virus to hit them.

She said: “We really just wish it didn’t have to be us. We want to put the message out there, so it doesn’t have to be anyone else. Please stay at home at follow the guidelines.”

READ MORE: Grateful dad finds way to help "superheroes" who saved his daughter's life

The family are now raising funds for the intensive care unit who cared for Colette in her final days.

They want the unit to have access to tablets and phones so that other families can share precious video call time with their loved ones before it is too late.

They wrote on their page: "As a family we were extremely fortunate to have the opportunity, via secure video link, to tell her how loved she was in her final days.

"his ability is unfortunately not an option for many at present, therefore we would like to ask, instead of flowers, that any donations be made towards being able to keep loved ones as close as possible via tablets and video calls during this time - as well as giving towards anything that can help the Intensive Care Unit in their daily fight to keep families together."

In just one day, they have passed their initial target of £1,500 and reached £2,790 at time of writing.

You can donate to their efforts here.

__________________________________________________________

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald