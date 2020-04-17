Outlander star Sam Heughan has broken his silence after experiencing 'six years of constant bullying, harassment and stalking'.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Jamie Fraser in the hit US series, says the situation has lasted over half a decade and is affecting his life, mental state and is on his mind every day.

The 39-year-old said he is fed up with false stories that have been made up about him, and that online bullies have made it almost impossible to ignore.

“Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I’ve done none of the above,” Heughan wrote on Twitter.

"These bullies have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM."

He claims bullies have sent items and stalked his private accommodation, as well as harassing work colleagues and constantly trying to hack emails and personal accounts.

He says he will no longer entertain this, and is blocking anyone who writes anything defamatory or abusive.

"I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away.

"I can’t elaborate for ongoing legal reasons but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better."

The star has today been confirmed as a guest in a Lady Gaga-curated fundraiser, set to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, taking place today and tomorrow.

'One World: Together at Home' will see the biggest names across the entertainment industry joining forces to offer support to those on the frontline.

He is joining stars including Elton John, Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish.