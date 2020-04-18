During this frustrating lockdown period we could all do with something to look forward to, and what could be better than the prospect of a relaxing, luxury break at historic Stobo Castle.

This award-winning castle spa venue, which was once the seat of the barony of Stobo, is set deep in the countryside of the Scottish Borders in private grounds, surrounded by fragrant pine forests and a tranquil lake.

It’s the ultimate escape where you can truly unwind and enjoy some of the finest hospitality and first-class service that Scotland has to offer.

From the moment you enter the sweeping driveway that leads up to the imposing doors of the castle, guests are enveloped by an atmosphere of luxury and calm.

Each guest room at Stobo is unique, but all are imbued with a soothing ambience to make you feel comfortable.

The internationally renowned Cashmere Suite is considered to be Scotland’s most luxurious and opulent bedroom. This pinnacle of style and comfort features cashmere wall coverings and twin four poster beds. Its focal point, however, is a huge, oval-shaped, limestone bath weighing over a ton and big enough for two.

A focus of Stobo spa is its 25 metre UV Pool offering panoramic views of the surrounding Borders countryside and featuring a giant Hydrospa with relaxing water jets.

For those who want to work up a sweat though, a team of knowledgeable trainers run a full range of classes throughout the day, suitable for every level of fitness.

Whatever your senses desire, there are customised spa treatments available to either detoxify, smooth, tone and revitalise as the mood suits, all carried out by highly trained personal therapists. Recent additions to the spa include a mixed steam room and sauna, three fairy-lit outdoor hot tubs and a relaxation suite.

Outside in the grounds, the gently burbling Japanese Water Gardens are truly spectacular and are specially designed to promote a Zen-like calm. Water from Stobo Lake tumbles down a cascading waterfall, while delightful little bridges take you over peaceful pools.

In the kitchen Stobo chef’s create dishes sourced from only the finest Scottish produce that are not only delicious but promote healthy eating while also satisfying even the heartiest appetite. In case there was any doubt, decadent desserts are on the menu, as are champagne and fine wine.

In the new Cocktail Lounge, guests can take in spectacular views of the pool and countryside beyond as they peruse the extensive menu of more than 30 cocktails, featuring new and classic flavour combinations. A dedicated gin menu is also proving very popular.

There’s no doubt that Stobo Castle combines the finest spa facilities in the UK with premier hotel service and then adds its own personal touch on top. It all adds up to make it the very embodiment of a luxury escape.

We all need something to look forward to at the moment - indulge your loved one with the gift of relaxation - a Stobo Castle gift voucher. Leave the choice to them with monetary vouchers from £25 or give a specific experience with a Half Day voucher from £69.

If a more inclusive treat is in order, choose a Spa Day voucher from £99 including a Relaxing Water Massage and lunch or a residential voucher from £159pppn including all meals and use of the world-class spa facilities.

Treat someone who deserves to be pampered … give them a Stobo Castle gift voucher. Ordering is quick and easy by calling 01721 725300 or visiting www.stobocastle.co.uk and your voucher will be sent or emailed to a postal address of your choice.

For your chance to win this amazing prize, just click

www.heraldscotland.com/stobo-castle-competition/

Terms & Conditions: Minimum age 14, excludes Friday & Saturday nights, Valid until 31/12/21