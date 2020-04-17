This is the emergency mortuary that is being set up to house up to 1700 bodies in Greater Glasgow.

A warehouse in Hillington is being converted into the temporary facility.

The industrial estate mortuary will have room for up to 1700 bodies, and is hoped to be ready by Monday.

It will be leased by the NHS and opens as the number of deaths to the virus continues to rise in Scotland.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council previously said: “Like all local authorities across the UK, the Greater Glasgow and Clyde local authority areas alongside our partners the NHS, have been looking at various options for dealing with increased deaths as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The partnership is monitoring on a daily basis the impact of COVID-19 against the planning models for the pandemic - including potential requirements for a temporary mortuary facility across the areas.

"As part of this resilience partnership planning, a site has been identified in Hillington.

"The site is a NHS-leased building and we are working towards making this facility ready within the coming weeks for Funeral Directors across the Greater Glasgow and Clyde local authority areas to make use of - should they need too."

It is hoped the facility will take pressures of funeral directors in Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, West and East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow and Inverclyde during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, all three Ayrshire councils confirmed plans for a similar facility at a hangar at Prestwick Airport.