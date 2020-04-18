A HOLIDAY accommodation platform has been labelled “irresponsible” for continuing to allow people to book stays in the Highlands and other parts of Scotland - despite people being told to stay at home to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Booking.com has continued to allow people to reserve accommodation during the lockdown, despite government advice telling providers not to accept bookings.

Yesterday, the company had 272 properties available to book in the Highlands, as well as 59 in Perthshire and 230 in Edinburgh for two people staying overnight on Saturday 25 April.

Last week, Airbnb, a rival of Booking.com, halted bookings in the UK, except for accommodation needed by key workers, while government lockdown and social distancing measures are in place - following political pressure.

UK Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston welcomed the move by Airbnb and said he had written to mainstream online booking platforms, instructing them to adhere to the guidance.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Airbnb blocks holiday bookings

He said:“I expect all providers to do the same and not take any non-essential bookings while social distancing guidance remains in place.”

“It is incredibly irresponsible, and dangerous, for some property owners to be marketing themselves as ‘isolation retreats'."

But Booking.com is continuing to allow customers to reserve holidays across Scotland on its website.

Reports in the Netherlands, where Booking.com is based, suggest that the company has applied for government assistance in both the UK and the Netherlands.

Booking.com is still accepting reservations

SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, who represents Ross, Skye and Lochaber, has previously called for emergency laws to be introduced to stop second home owners flocking to the Highlands to self isolate from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Blackford has accused the company of putting business before public health.

He said:"It is astonishing that holiday rental companies continue to advertise and let out properties during this state of emergency.

"People are being told to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary travel.

"Those who flout the rules and go on such vacations are putting people's lives at risk - particularly in communities where there are geographical pressures.

"Booking.com is acting irresponsibly - no one should be putting profits before people's lives."

Lib Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Jamie Stone, has now written to the Prime Minister, calling on him to put pressure on the company to halt the practice.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Edinburgh Airbnb flats help solve homelessness crisis

Mr Stone said: "Booking.com are highly irresponsible for taking bookings in the Highlands. While we all pray that the pandemic will come to an end soon, we cannot be sure when this will happen. Sadly it could be many months.

"It’s very simple - visitors coming to a remote area like the Highlands increase the risk of the virus being spread. That is why I am asking them to stay away and stay at home.

"Access to healthcare is not easy here at the best of times - we simply cannot cope with visitors at this time."

He added: "If we are to beat the virus, then we must accept that we are all in this together and that we must all - regardless of who we are - obey the rules.

"I am writing to the Prime Minister to ask if he will put pressure on booking.com to halt future holidays in the Highlands until we are absolutely sure the pandemic is over. I am determined to keep the pressure up on booking.com and protect my constituents."

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Ian Blackford calls for all Highland accommodation to close in bid to stop spread of COVID-19

All political parties have expressed concern over people attempting to escape cities and towns to rural and isolated parts of Scotland, in a bid to evade contracting the virus. But the behaviour results in too many people arriving in locations that have less resources to deal with an increase in patients, who need specialist and often intensive care facilities.

Scottish communities angrily reacted to the influx in visitors - some resorting to barricading lay-bys and would-be camping areas - warning that their already-under pressure local health services cannot cope with the extra strain.

Last month, a military aircraft was needed to transport a critically-ill coronavirus patient from the Shetland Islands to Aberdeen to receive intensive care treatment.

This led to the Scottish Government announcing that ferries services were now to only be used for islanders, allowing them to continue essential journeys.

Even before the official lockdown was put in place, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told accommodation providers to stop accepting bookings - a message reiterated ahead of what would have been the Easter holidays.

A Scottish Government spokesperson, said: “We need everyone to stay at home to help us save lives and protect our NHS.

"We also need businesses to help us achieve this. Travel companies are expected to act responsibly and not take any holiday bookings. Failure to comply with this puts people at risk.”

The public has repeatedly been told to stay at home unless shopping for essential food and medicines, work which cannot be completed at home and once a day for a session of outdoors exercise. Non-essential travel journeys have been banned and police have powers to fine those who are flouting the restrictions.

Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood resigned after she was caught visiting her second home twice - and questioned by police.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Tourism head warns Airbnb owners over 'isolation lets'

A spokesperson from Booking.com said: “During this rapidly evolving time, Booking.com is committed to featuring information across its site reiterating to customers that there are currently travel restrictions to consider in many destinations.

“We have also set up tools to make it easier for accommodations to provide clear information to guests about what national and local measures mean and to indicate any conditions that may apply, including requiring proof of essential travel where relevant.

“We continue to monitor the current situation closely and the ways in which governments around the world are imposing (and also lifting) travel restrictions, working with our global partners on the information they provide customers while adhering to their own government guidance and any valid customer exceptions to bookings.

“As the situation evolves, we continue to update the support we provide, with teams working around the clock to help support those impacted.”