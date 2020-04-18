DRUG users should be considered a priority group to ensure they receive coronavirus testing, a panel of government advisers has said.

The call came as part of a string of recommendations from the Scottish Government's Drug Deaths Taskforce on how to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures released last year showed the number of drug-related deaths was at a record high in Scotland, and nearly triple the UK rate.

There were 1,187 drug-related deaths registered in 2018 – up 253 (27%) on the previous year and the highest level since current records began in 1996.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We welcome the taskforce’s recommendations and we are working with them, and partners, to implement as many of these as possible as a matter of urgency.

“We recognise the need for clear guidance and direction at this time and we will be contacting relevant bodies to discuss these recommendations in the coming days.

“The public health minister [Joe FitzPatrick] and interim Chief Medical Officer [Dr Gregor Smith] have already written to health boards and Integration Joint Boards emphasising the need to maintain service-level provision of alcohol and drug services.”

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said plans to process 3,500 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month are "absolutely on track" – and will likely be exceeded.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has described the current level of testing as "frustrating". He announced eligibility for tests will soon be expanded to more non-patients.

Speaking at a virtual session of the Commons Health Committee yesterday, Mr Hancock said testing figures for the day before were just over 18,000.

This is up from 15,994 tests carried out across England, Scotland and Wales in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Downing Street said the UK has the capacity to conduct 35,000 coronavirus tests a day.

Mr Hancock told the committee: "We have capacity for 10,000 more tests a day than we did yesterday which I find, given the pressures on testing, is frustrating."

Meanwhile, the boss of a care home where the deaths of nine residents have been attributed to Covid-19 criticised the Scottish Government over a lack of testing.

The Newark Care facility in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, said no staff or residents had been tested, despite repeated requests to the Government.

Chief executive Jack Ryan has now written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlining his concerns.

On Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon announced Scotland is moving to a system where any symptomatic patient in a care home will be tested for Covid-19.

The Drug Deaths Taskforce was established last year in response to the rising number of deaths in Scotland, and is chaired by Professor Catriona Matheson of Stirling University.

It has 23 members including medical experts, social workers, police representatives, scientists and those with experience of drug abuse.

It stressed the importance of "maintaining service-level provision of drug and alcohol services during the Covid-19 outbreak" and planning for additional capacity.

It also said drug treatment staff should be protected from redeployment to ensure services such as injecting equipment provision (IEP), opioid substitution therapy (OST) and take-home naloxone (THN) delivery can be maintained.

The taskforce added: "These services add value to necessary Covid-19 response measures as well as mitigate unintended consequences, and so prevent additional burden on the NHS."

It said drug users should be considered a "priority group", adding: "This would ensure they receive Covid-19 testing, in particular those who are homeless/in prison/prisoners on release etc."

The inclusion criteria for the Scottish Government's national helpline for vulnerable people should also be extended to include drug users, the advisory group said.

They said OST should be prioritised as an "essential medicine", while the distribution of naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, should be "maximised".

The taskforce said the Scottish Government should "make additional resources available for local organisations to provide service users with the means to maintain communication", such as through mobile phones with credit or data packages to ensure users can still receive a consistent level of support.

Elsewhere, it said pharmacies should be supported with volunteers to help manage queues.

And it recommended "proactive testing" for Covid-19 among the homeless population, alongside measures to help prisoners after they are released from jail.

It added: "Provision of naloxone for all prisoners with a history of substance use on liberation, and their families...is essential."

The panel said: "Public health surveillance and the need for real-time information and data should be prioritised.

"This includes information on the impact of Covid-19 on drug-related deaths, but also the impact on illicit drug supplies and levels of quality."

It said this would better enable health boards and others to "provide a suitable response".

Professor Matheson said the recommendations are about recognising that some drug users fall into the government's definition of “vulnerable” people.

Many have underlying health conditions.

She said inclusion in the vulnerable group would allow drug users to socially isolate while receiving vital care such as pharmacy deliveries.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government unveiled funding of £166,000 to support people affected by alcohol and drug use during the coronavirus pandemic.

This included a programme to increase access to naloxone, as well as a publicity campaign signposting support for alcohol and drug users.

Speaking at the time, Mr FitzPatrick said: “Responding to the coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime and it will disrupt so many lives like never before.

“Protecting and supporting everyone during these unprecedented times is our priority.

“We’ve worked closely with organisations on the frontline to create this package of measures to ensure we continue to support those affected by alcohol and drug use.

“By working together and observing the latest guidance, we can all play our part in keeping everyone safe.”