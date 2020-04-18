HE bought the island in 1938 and ran it as a sustainable community and repopulated it running a hugely successful business until he donated it to the nation more than 40 years ago.

The Isle of Canna was presented by John Lorne Campbell to the National Trust for Scotland in 1981, together with his library, archives and sound recordings of long-forgotten Gaelic folk songs being sung in homes across the Hebrides.

He farmed the island for 40 years and turned into a haven for wildlife and his body is buried in woodlands on Canna that he planted during his spell as Laird. He died in 1996.

Now the home of the scholar who dedicated his life to capturing and preserving Gaelic culture and traditions is set to become a tourist attraction after it undergoes a massive refurbishment programme.

Dr Lorne Campbell and his American wife, Margaret Fay Shaw, lived at Canna House on the island where their priceless archive was housed before it was closed to visitors and the artefacts moved to the National Library of Scotland, Edinburgh.

Now the National Trust Scotland is now embarking on an 18-month refurbishment programme to reopen the property to the public.

Two years ago the heritage body embarked on a phased programme of conservation, starting with fixing water ingress to the 140-year-old listed building. The water coming in from the roof and windows and pooling in the founds has caused considerable damage over the years.

Project architects LDN say the house is structurally sound “but exhibits some signs of distress”. The next phase in the conservation programme is to tackle rot in some of the floors and parts of the roof, replacing joists and guttering.

A programme to replace all the windows will continue; more power sockets and data points will be added and a comprehensive fire detection system installed.

The conservation work will include redecoration to restore the interior of the house to a standard that will permit public access once again.

The building has considerable history, particularly a 70-year period from 1938 when it was occupied by the couple, whose personal effects remain intact inside the house.

A National Trust for Scotland spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased the work on Canna House is a step closer. This project will carry out a range of repairs to ensure it is in good condition and its important interiors and collections are protected for future generations.

“The project timeline has been impacted by the coronavirus emergency and it now looks likely it will take place next year.”

Mr Campbell ,who was born in 1906, assembled an important archive of Scottish Gaelic song and poetry, including manuscripts, sound recordings, photographs and film.

His collection of Hebridean folk songs, published between 1969 and 1981, is regarded as a valuable source by musicians and folklorists. As reported by The Herald on Wednesday, his 1933 book Highland Songs Of The Forty Five helped inspire a video of songs about the Battle of Culloden that has been put online by NTS to mark the 274th anniversary of the famous battle.

The home, which he purchased in 1938 along with the island, is renowned for its Victorian villa style architecture. It includes an archive room that houses Mr Campbell’s extensive collection.

The room has controlled temperature, RH (relative humidity) and light to provide the best environment for the fragile archives.

In his will, Mr Campbell’s wishes were always that Canna House should “remain a centre of Gaelic traditions in music, language and folklore’ and the planned 18-month programme of works is designed to ensure that.

Clea Warner, NT general manager for the Highlands and Islands, said: “Canna House is at the heart of the legacy left to us by John Lorne Campbell and Margaret Fay Shaw. This project will carry out a range of repairs to the house to ensure it is in good condition and its important interiors and collections are protected for future generations.”