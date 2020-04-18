Four more residents have died of suspected coronavirus at a care home in South Ayrshire – taking the total number of deaths to 20.

Berelands Care Home in Prestwick has had a number of suspected cases of Covid-19.

16 people had died in the previous days at the care home who confirmed one resident passed away on Friday while three people have died in the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the home said they were “deeply saddened to confirm that four more residents have died from what we believe to be Covid-19.”

They added: “This is profoundly upsetting, and our deepest sympathies are with their families and friends.

“We are entirely focused on caring for, and protecting, all our residents and are extremely grateful to our dedicated staff who are doing their absolute best at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

In total there have been 20 deaths at the care home in the last two weeks. All are believed to be linked to Covid-19.

The care home is closely monitoring the health of residents and staff and said it is supporting the families of those who have died while continuing to follow official guidance.