Today we bring you the first in a three-part series with Glasgow restaurateur and deli owner Giovanna Eusebi. This week she shares with us mouthwatering dishes which can be created from your own larder.

Eusebi is delighted to share these exclusive new dishes with our readers.

She said: "These healthy simple recipes are the perfect way to recreate restaurant style brunch at home. Don’t be afraid to use alternative ingredients, some suggestions have been given.

"The most important thing is to enjoy this time with your family and loved ones."

Nduja Hash

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 medium Maris Piper potatoes, diced

1 white onion, diced

4 rashers of smoked streaky bacon, diced

4 butcher's sausages

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tbsp of nduja paste or tsp of chilli flakes

2 tbsp chopped chives or parsley

A few leaves of watercress or rocket to garnish

50 ml rapeseed for cooking

4 free range eggs

Dash of white wine vinegar

Method

• In a non-stick sauté pan heat the rapeseed oil.

• Once hot sauté the potatoes and onions until you get a light golden colour

• Add the bacon, sausage and garlic, and continue to cook on a medium heat tossing occasionally. Just before it’s all cooked stir in the nduja or chilli flakes

• For the poached eggs add the vinegar to simmering water and drop in the eggs and poach for 3 minutes for a soft egg.

• To assemble spoon hash mixture on to a plate and place an egg on top, sprinkle with chives and the watercress. Finish off with a little flaky sea salt and cracked black pepper.

• Optional – finish with aioli or a tomato salsa if desired.

Radish, Blood Orange and Pomegranate Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

Selection of washed salad leaves: Cos, Chicory

2 oranges, preferably blood oranges (skin removed and sliced finely)

1 pomegranate or pomegranate seeds (frozen or fresh)

1 fennel bulb or celery sliced thinly

12 radish (4 whole, rest sliced finely)

2 tablespoons of crushed pistachio, almonds, pine nuts or walnuts to garnish

Salmoriglio Dressing

Cup of herbs – a mix of all or some of the following: basil, mint, oregano, parsley (frozen herbs are also fine )

Clove of garlic

Zest and juice of one lemon

100ml of the best olive oil you have

To make the dressing

• Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor.

To assemble

• Place salad leaves around a large serving plate. Arrange thinly sliced fennel, orange slices and radish. Season with salt and pepper. Pour over dressing. Scatter pomegranate seeds and pistachio over to finish.

Green Tomato Carpaccio and Crowdie

Ingredients : Serves 4

4 Preferably green or Heritage tomatoes

250gms of Katy Rodgers Crowdie Cheese

50 ml of EVO

Salt and pepper

Garnish

6 cherry tomatoes halved

Flat Leaf Parsley leaves

Slice Green Tomatoes finely.

Divide Crowdie between 4 small plates. Using the back of a spoon spread spread the cheese evenly around the plate.

Fan the sliced tomatoes over the cheese. Scatter over cherry tomatoes and parsley. Season and finish with EVO .

As an alternative to Crowdie you can use 250gms of fromage frais, ricotta or cottage cheese mixed with lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of chopped oregano, basil, mint or chives. Season and mix .