Today we bring you the first in a three-part series with Glasgow restaurateur and deli owner Giovanna Eusebi. This week she shares with us mouthwatering dishes which can be created from your own larder.
Eusebi is delighted to share these exclusive new dishes with our readers.
She said: "These healthy simple recipes are the perfect way to recreate restaurant style brunch at home. Don’t be afraid to use alternative ingredients, some suggestions have been given.
"The most important thing is to enjoy this time with your family and loved ones."
Nduja Hash
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 medium Maris Piper potatoes, diced
1 white onion, diced
4 rashers of smoked streaky bacon, diced
4 butcher's sausages
1 clove of garlic, minced
1 tbsp of nduja paste or tsp of chilli flakes
2 tbsp chopped chives or parsley
A few leaves of watercress or rocket to garnish
50 ml rapeseed for cooking
4 free range eggs
Dash of white wine vinegar
Method
• In a non-stick sauté pan heat the rapeseed oil.
• Once hot sauté the potatoes and onions until you get a light golden colour
• Add the bacon, sausage and garlic, and continue to cook on a medium heat tossing occasionally. Just before it’s all cooked stir in the nduja or chilli flakes
• For the poached eggs add the vinegar to simmering water and drop in the eggs and poach for 3 minutes for a soft egg.
• To assemble spoon hash mixture on to a plate and place an egg on top, sprinkle with chives and the watercress. Finish off with a little flaky sea salt and cracked black pepper.
• Optional – finish with aioli or a tomato salsa if desired.
Radish, Blood Orange and Pomegranate Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
Selection of washed salad leaves: Cos, Chicory
2 oranges, preferably blood oranges (skin removed and sliced finely)
1 pomegranate or pomegranate seeds (frozen or fresh)
1 fennel bulb or celery sliced thinly
12 radish (4 whole, rest sliced finely)
2 tablespoons of crushed pistachio, almonds, pine nuts or walnuts to garnish
Salmoriglio Dressing
Cup of herbs – a mix of all or some of the following: basil, mint, oregano, parsley (frozen herbs are also fine )
Clove of garlic
Zest and juice of one lemon
100ml of the best olive oil you have
To make the dressing
• Blend all the ingredients together in a food processor.
To assemble
• Place salad leaves around a large serving plate. Arrange thinly sliced fennel, orange slices and radish. Season with salt and pepper. Pour over dressing. Scatter pomegranate seeds and pistachio over to finish.
Green Tomato Carpaccio and Crowdie
Ingredients : Serves 4
4 Preferably green or Heritage tomatoes
250gms of Katy Rodgers Crowdie Cheese
50 ml of EVO
Salt and pepper
Garnish
6 cherry tomatoes halved
Flat Leaf Parsley leaves
Slice Green Tomatoes finely.
Divide Crowdie between 4 small plates. Using the back of a spoon spread spread the cheese evenly around the plate.
Fan the sliced tomatoes over the cheese. Scatter over cherry tomatoes and parsley. Season and finish with EVO .
As an alternative to Crowdie you can use 250gms of fromage frais, ricotta or cottage cheese mixed with lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of chopped oregano, basil, mint or chives. Season and mix .
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.