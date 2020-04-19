MORE than 8,000 visitors a week are continuing to arrive in Scotland from home and abroad without health checks while the nation itself continues to be in lockdown and undergo social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic, it has emerged.

Estimates provided to The Herald on Sunday reveal that while arrivals from home and abroad at Scotland's airports have been decimated by the global pandemic, thousands continue to come into the country, but without any testing or quarantining for the virus whatsoever.

While other countries have brought in levels of testing and quarantining for arrivals, there are no such measures at UK airports.

One repatriated Scot, who was forced to spend hundreds of pounds to return home after being stranded in Peru for weeks, has told of his surprise at the lack of checks in the UK when making his return.

Forty-nine-year-old businessman Gordon Livingstone, one of an estimated 100 British nationals who have been trapped in Peru for over three weeks since a lockdown there, said the situation at Heathrow where he finally arrived appeared "pretty lax".

According to figures provided to The Herald on Sunday, Scottish airports are only handling around 3% of the over 260,000 passengers that would usually come into the country on a typical week – but that still amounts to more than 1000 a day.

But the UK government has decided against health checks for people arriving into airports.

South Korea has ten times the population of Scotland but with just 230 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday has less than one-third of our fatalities. The east Asian nation, with a population of 51.64 million, has 1.67% of the death toll of the UK, which has a population of 66.65 million.

A key to the success of South Korea, which was among the first countries to bring the outbreak under control, was a containment strategy that involved stepping up border controls.

Rather than outright bans, South Korea is using widespread testing and technology-enabled tracking to allow people to travel to the country. Mandatory testing and quarantines apply to nearly all arrivals from overseas, including citizens.

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport has 16 open-air testing booths at five locations spread around the airport’s two terminals. They are capable of testing up to 2,000 people a day for Covid 19 — at a pace of testing one person every five minutes.

Those who don’t show symptoms will also be tested within three days.

All arrivals must also download a government app that tracks their location and requires users to report any symptoms. Then everyone, regardless of nationality or whether they tested negative, must self-isolate for two weeks.

Analysis at the start of April calculated that more than 130 countries had introduced some form of travel restrictions since the coronavirus outbreak began including screening, quarantine and bans on travel from high risk areas.

According to Pew Research Centre analysis it means at least 90% of the global population lives in countries with restrictions on non-citizens and non-residents arriving from abroad, while 39% lives behind borders that are entirely closed to foreigners.

Since then China, Germany, Japan are among countries that have tightened or extended travel controls, while many require arriving passengers to be tested.

Since mid-March the US has banned entry for travellers from all of Europe, including Britain.

At the same time New Zealand began enforcing a 14-day quarantine period for those entering the country including returning Kiwis.

In Japan, prime minister Shinzo Abe announced on April 1 that existing entry bans would be extended to travellers from 73 countries, including the US, UK and Canada.

Edinburgh Airport has remained Scotland's busiest with around 1,600 a day going through the terminal – but that is typically 96% down on a usual 24 hours.

An airport source said: "Testing is really a question for the Scottish Government. Airports aren’t health professionals or policy makers so those decisions aren’t made by us. As yet, we’ve not been asked to put in any measures beyond providing information to arriving passengers.

"Airlines will also speak with arriving passengers on the plane about the Government guidance."

It was a similar picture at Aberdeen airport where their 4000 arriving passengers a day had been reduced to 175 – and that does not include workers being taken to and from rigs by helicopter. Approximately 10% of the travellers will be from outside of the UK.

Glasgow Airport has seen the most dramatic decline in business, with 100 passengers arriving a day, when a typical April day would see between 10,000 and 12,500.

Highlands and Islands Airports, whose 11 airports including Inverness and Dundee, would deal with around 16,950 arriving passengers a week and has seen that drop to 524.

The firm said questions about coronavirus restrictions at airports was "one for the governments".

Professor Gabriel Scally, president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine said the UK Government's approach to airports was difficult to understand.

"The UK is a complete outlier in terms of border controls and it simply doesn't make sense going forward for that to continue to be the situation.

"After all the hard effort that has gone into lockdown to stop transmission, it would be wrong if we are still in the situation where restrictions are lifted where people from all round the world can come into the country and potentially bring infection with them. I strongly support restrictions on travel on public health grounds and public health scrutiny of people coming into the country from elsewhere.

"It makes particular sense for places like Scotland which still has a relatively small number of cases where after this lockdown is over there is a real chance of getting a really tight grip on the virus and really suppressing it."

A UK Government spokesman said: “Our approach to tackling coronavirus is and has always been driven by the latest scientific and medical advice, and procedures at the border have been strictly following the latest PHE [Public Health England] guidance throughout. In line with that advice, no changes have been required at the UK border.

“Travel into the UK has dropped significantly in response to the coronavirus outbreak but it’s important that commercial routes are kept open to make sure that British people overseas can get home, to support our supply chains, and to ensure the delivery of vital freight and equipment.”

The Government says that to bolster public health measures already in place, passengers at airports are provided with information on symptoms and the social distancing processes.

CASE STUDY: 'No testing, no masks ... it was better in Peru'

HE is the Scots businessman who raised fresh concerns about the repatriation of UK citizens stranded abroad through the cornavirus pandemic and was forced to organise his own rescue flights.

Forty-nine-year-old Gordon Livingstone was one of an estimated 100 British nationals who was trapped in Peru for over three weeks after an official UK repatriation flight bringing nationals from the country landed in London with 170 on board.

Now he has made his way home to Motherwell by spending nearly £1000 on a French Government flight from the north east Peru city of Iquitos where he was living, to the capital of Lima and a scheduled Air France flight to London Heathrow.

And he has admitted surprise at the lack of health checks when entering Britain.

"There was no testing, most workers at Heathrow don't have masks on. Compared with the detailed testing and precautions in Peru, the UK appears pretty lax.

"However, it may be that, as with many countries, the belief is that the masks don't protect you, so perhaps it's an intentional decision not to wear them."

Mr Livingstone, who had been stuck in Iquitos since a lockdown on March 16, got back home early last week.

"Travelling internally in Peru, they did temperature checks on every passenger," he said. "They were also very strict at the airports about keeping one metre apart, and everyone wore masks.

"Coming into Peru [on March 10] I got a random temperature check and people a few days later said everyone got them."

Mr Livingstone had been forced to charter his own planes to help 26 stuck in Iquitos access a flight from the capital Lima back to London. But he said it had to be cancelled because the flight to the onward to the UK, organised by Hong Kong on Friday was set at an incredible price of £2900-a-head.

The government rescue flight prioritised those that were "most at risk" from the effects of coronavirus - namely elderly people and those with underlying health conditions.

But Mr Livingstone said that he and others had "given up on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office coming for us" and had been "trying to make things happen ourselves", adding that the Peru lockdown, which meant it had closed its borders, came without warning.

The group had been looking to other governments to help them get out of Peru.

All 26 in Iquitos managed to get on the French organised flight from Lima military airfield.

Concerns for the Peru group surfaced as data emerged that the German government was chartering 30 times more rescue flights than the UK and was flying home more than 40,000 travellers from across the world.

The German embassy in London revealed it had now repatriated 42,000 German nationals from 60 countries on 160 charter flights over the previous two weeks.

The UK had in contrast rescued just 1,400 British nationals from Wuhan and Peru on charter flights, including passengers on two British Airways planes that landed at Gatwick airport last Tuesday.

It has been estimated that 300,000 Britons are stranded around the world as countries closed borders and grounded commercial flights in an effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.