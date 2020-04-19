Pupils could start returning to school within three weeks under a 'traffic light' plan being pushed by senior government ministers, according to reports.

The country would get back up and running 'in stages' after May 11 under the exit strategy, as people grow more concerned over the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the economy.

The Sun reports the 'secret' measures would see nurseries reopen, and the Sunday Times says some primary pupils and those students due to sit exams would be prioritised.

However, Michael Gove has denied the reports, and said the government is currently looking at 'all of the evidence'.

Asked if the claim about the so-called “traffic light” strategy was correct, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “No, it is not.

“It is the case that we are looking at all of the evidence, but we have set some tests which need to be passed before we can think of easing restrictions in this lockdown.”

Under the alleged plans, it was thought they could return after the current lockdown period expires on May 11.

The first stage, which would see those prioritised pupils return to the classroom, would allegedly also give a 'green' light for non-essential shops including clothes stores and garden centres to reopen where social distancing can be observed.

Additionally, full bus and rail services would be reinstalled, as well as the restart of elective surgery in the NHS.

Commuters would likely be asked to wear masks on public transport.

The second phase, amber, would reportedly begin toward the end of May/start of June, and see more shops and business reopen, with all employees urged to return to work.

Pubs, restaurants and sporting/music events would not be phased in until July or later in the summer, according to the newspaper.

However, people over 70 and those who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus could reportedly stay in the 'red' zone for months, and may have to wait until there is a vaccine available.

An insider told The Sun: “It’s going to be a slow path back. But just because we aren’t talking about it doesn’t mean we aren’t thinking about it.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tweeted on Sunday morning that “no decision has been made on when we will reopen schools”.

“I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so,” he added.

