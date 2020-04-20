IT is the world's longest-running drama series that enchants listeners with tales from the rural village of Ambridge. Now The Archers is going down memory lane by re-airing classic episodes from the archives.

What’s the aim?

The producers of the BBC Radio 4 drama say the episodes re-broadcast will feature “important moments” from the last two decades of the programme, “giving new listeners new insight” or simply offering a chance to reminisce.

It comes as?

Amid the fallout from the pandemic, it is taking longer than expected to produce new episodes. They are usually recorded weeks in advance of broadcast, meaning storylines have so far been unable to reflect the coronavirus crisis.

Cut back?

Temporary changes mean the show has been cut back to four episodes from six per week and a shorter weekend omnibus. Meanwhile, voice actors are recording the new episodes from their homes.

And so?

Memory lane comes into play, with five archive episodes each week from May 3 to May 24. Week one focuses on key moments in characters’ lives, with four weddings and a death included; week two will look at moments when characters have had to leave or return to the homes and farms that mean so much to them and week three is all about annual traditions, such as the flower show.

The show is a phenomenon?

The radio soap was initially billed as an everyday story of rural life when it first took to the air in 1951 and within five years, was attracting around 20 million listeners.

Now?

Ambridge is described as “a twenty-first century village, with all the pressures of modern rural life” and up to this month, there have been more than 19,200 episodes, making it the longest-running drama in the world.

With more than five million listeners, it is Radio 4's most listened-to non-news programme.

Famous fans?

They include the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, Stephen Fry, Ewan MacGregor and Ian Rankin.

Barwick Green?

That's the name of the instantly recognisable jaunty theme tune written by Yorkshire composer, Arthur Wood, in the 1920s that Billy Connolly memorably suggested - in his iconic 1980s ITV show “An Audience With…” - should become the new national anthem for a “refreshing change”.

Soothing sounds?

A spin-off episode was created for the BBC Sounds app last year featuring no dialogue or storyline, just the soothing sounds of Ambridge life, including the background noises of “wind rustling through the trees” and the lowing of cattle and rumblings of passing tractors.

Archers secrets?

To recreate the sound of a lamb being born, the sound effects person squelches their hand in a yoghurt pot and then throws a damp tea towel on to the audio tape. Another sound recording trick used is to recreate the sound of a farm gate closing by swiftly collapsing an ironing board.

As for the upcoming new episodes?

Episodes from May 25 will reflect the coronavirus outbreak in Ambridge, with producers saying they want fans of the show to still be able to connect with the characters at this difficult time.

Editor Jeremy Howe said: “I think keeping the show running and giving us all an opportunity to hear from beloved characters will be a treat loyal listeners will want and need.”