CANCER sufferers may be going undiagnosed because they are not seeking help from their GP during the coronavirus crisis, Scotland’s top doctor has warned.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said he was concerned by a 72 per cent fall in urgent referrals for suspected cancer during the outbreak.

He said: “It leaves me worried that there are people out there who are not seeking help from their GP when they might need it.

“If it was urgent before Covid-19 it remains urgent now.”

He urged people who found new lumps or had unusual bleeding to seek help as normal.

Dr Smith was speaking at the Scottish Daily briefing on the progress of the pandemic, at which Nicola Sturgeon confirmed laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 rose by 12 overnight to 915.

Official statistics have already shown a 54% drop in A&E attendances, leading to fears that people are avoiding the NHS out of fear of infection and not wanting to be a burden.

Data also shows an above average rise in all deaths since the pandemic struck, only some of which are attributed to coronavirus.

Dr Smith said: “There’s strong evidence that a reduction in people coming forward to seek help has led to lower numbers of urgent referrals for suspected cancer.

“This is seen not just in Scotland but appears to be a pattern that is seen in other parts of the UK too.

“GPs are telling me that they are seeing much fewer people coming forward with these types of symptoms and signs, and the volume of referrals that are being received backs this up.

“In fact, there’s been a 72% reduction in urgent suspected cancer referrals compared to the weekly average.

“Now I don’t believe for a second that either these diseases or these concerns have simply disappeared.

“So it leaves me worried that there are people out there who are not seeking help from their GP when they might need it.”

Stressing that the NHS remained open for business despite the outbreak, he went on: “My message is very simple - anyone who has persistent or new signs or symptoms that are worrying them should seek help and advice.

“Maybe you found a new lump, or have new and unusual bleeding, or you have a persistent change in your bowel pattern.

“My message is don’t ignore it. Seek advice in the same way you would have done before Covid-19.

“Your GP in particular is able to guide you about what may be required to ensure that your concerns are addressed. It’s important to say that most concerns can be resolved fairly easily and quickly and won’t turn out to be cancer, but we don’t want to delay those that do need attention.

“Primary care practitioners will continue to ensure that urgent, suspected cancer referrals are sent for those that meet the criteria.

“They are best placed to help you, but they need you to speak to them about this.

“Some clinical investigations and cancer treatments may be altered due to the risks that Covid-19 poses, but it remains important that patients bring symptoms to their GP so they can be managed appropriately.

“If it was urgent before Covid-19 it remains urgent now. Please seek help when you need it.”