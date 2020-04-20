While the number of deaths over Coronavirus appeared to plummet over the last few days - there remains a 'health warning' over the veracity of the Scottish numbers.

Because there continues to be difficulties in getting accurate figures over the numbers of deaths and cases over the weekend, the First Minister continues to express "caution" over the data.

This comes after it was declared that details of care home deaths in Scotland were only going to be published once the data was "robust and reliable".

The tracking of the virus is crucial in terms of working out if the country is winning the battle against Covid-19 and when the lockdown restrictions can be eased.

According to the official figures there were only 22 deaths in the past two days. On the previous two days there were over five times that number (114).

Meanwhile the number of positive cases reported on Monday at 263, was the lowest since last Monday when 155 deaths were recorded. That coincided with another 'caution' about the voracity of the figure.

As of Monday, there were 8450 positive coronavirus cases, with the numbers doubling in 13 days. At the start of April cases had doubled after six-and-a-half days.

And the number of deaths at 915 represents a doubling of fatalities over 10-and-a-half days. Earlier this month, deaths were doubling every three-and-a-half days.

This time Nicola Sturgeon said:"I want to express some caution about that figure. Although people can register deaths over the weekend, we will still expect that the number of registrations over Saturdays and Sundays to be relatively low. We should take that into account."

In stressing the need to continue lockdown measures on Monday said: "Let me stress, everything we are doing right now, everything I am asking you to do and everything you are doing is essential. Towards the end of the week, I will set out some of the factors that will guide our thinking for the future.

"I want to be clear that the initial version of this work will not set out which measures will be lifted and when. We are simply not yet in a position to be able to take those decisions in a properly informed way. And I will not rush to do anything that could risk a resurgence of the virus, because to do that would risk overwhelming the National Health Service and it would put many more lives at risk.

"What we will start to do is to set out our objective, to continue to suppress the virus while considering how we can, even gradually, restore a semblance of normality to everyday life.

"We will set out the factors we need to consider if we do that and the framework with which we would seek to take these decisions."

After announcing the drop in daily deaths last Monday, she said: "I want to sound a note of caution about that figure in two ways.

"Firstly, the nine [deaths] is lower than in previous days, because while it is now possible to register deaths seven days a week in Scotland, we would always expect the number registered to be lower at the weekend. And that is undoubtedly particularly true over the Easter weekend.

"So I [would] expect the figures to be higher tomorrow and the following day, as any deaths from the last few days are registered.

"The second point, is a point I have made before, but it is very important to stress, that these figures that I have just reported today only include those deaths where an individual had tested positive for Covid-19."

On Wednesday, the National Records of Scotland is due to publish its third weekly report detailing all registered deaths from Covid-19, which will include suspected cases.

On April 7, some 74 deaths were reported in one day - after four in two days.

The reasons given then by the First Minister was that NRS's reporting system was "not yet fully in operation for seven days a week".

She added: "Work is underway to change that."

The Herald has requested information from both the National Records of Scotland and Health Protection Scotland about why the remains questions about the recording of coronavirus cases over the weekend.



