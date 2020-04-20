THE UK Government has signalled that any substantial lifting of the lockdown restrictions is months rather than weeks away as it warned of the dangers of a “second peak” of the coronavirus, which could deepen Britain’s health and economic crisis even further.

At the weekend, Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister, emphasised how the Government was taking a “deliberately cautious and measured” approach based on scientific and medical advice and rebuffed suggestions that the first element of a so-called “traffic light” system could begin as early as next month with the reopening of schools and small shops.

Downing St confirmed that Boris Johnson, still recuperating from the effects of coronavirus at his official Chequers residence in the Buckinghamshire countryside, was now receiving daily written updates. Last Friday, he held a meeting there with Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, and senior members of his No 10 team. It was said to have lasted at least two hours.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman insisted Mr Johnson was not working and that Mr Raab continued to deputise for him. He explained that Friday’s meeting was an opportunity to update the PM. The Cabinet is expected to meet later this week with Mr Raab again in the chair. The Secretary of State is also set to take the first virtual PMQs on Wednesday.

The spokesman refused to be drawn on when Mr Johnson would return to work but said he would be "guided by the advice of his medical team". The next three-week review of the lockdown is due on May 7 with the latest advice from the Government’s expert group SAGE due by the end of this month.

With talk of the Government looking at “modifications” to the lockdown restrictions rather than a wholesale lifting of them, Downing St warned against any rush to try to return to pre-virus normality.

“The big concern is a second peak,” declared the PM’s spokesman. "That is what ultimately will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy. If you move too quickly, then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again.

"The public will expect us to do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus and protect lives," he added.

The spokesman pointed to Mr Raab's earlier suggestion that the next steps could involve relaxing measures in some areas while strengthening them in others but he declined to elaborate.

Meanwhile, Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, again warned Wales could act independently from the rest of the UK if there were not a consensus at the next three-week review.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, stressed she would not "rush" into moves which could lead to a resurgence of the virus.

However, there seemed to be unity across the political spectrum on not acting too hastily, with a No 10 source making clear Mr Johnson was "very concerned about a second peak if we lift the restrictions too soon".

Elsewhere, Keir Starmer continued to press the Government on forming a strategy to eventually ease the lockdown measures.

He was among opposition leaders to receive a "constructive" telephone briefing from Mr Raab, according to the Labour leader's spokesman.

"Keir Starmer reiterated his support for the Government's decision to extend the lockdown, but asked what planning was being put in place for when the restrictions are lifted," the spokesman said.

Sir Keir was also said to have pressed Mr Raab on the shortage of protective personal equipment for key workers and whether the Government would hit its target of 100,000 tests by the end of the month.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Liberal Democrat acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey were also understood to have been briefed during the call.

Later this afternoon, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is set to take the Downing St daily press conference, when he is expected to update on the immediate take-up of the Government’s furlough scheme and explain further the reasoning behind giving innovative tech firms £1.25 billion.