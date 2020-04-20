Crosslet House Nursing Home in Dumbarton has stopped admitting new residents following the death of 15 suspected coronavirus deaths in the last month.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said she was contacted by a whistle-blower over concerns at the care home, which can house up to 84 residents.

The council-run care home has announced that it will no longer be accepting new admission following calls from the Labour party.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Sturgeon questions bailouts for tax haven firms

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated guidance that all new care home residents should be isolated.

Interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “We’ve said, also from the beginning, that it’s really important that residents of care homes are isolated, that effective infection prevention and control regimes are in place within care homes.

“All these approaches, taken together, are designed to try to maximise the safety of these care homes and particularly relevant those transitions of care whether people come from hospitals or from the community.”

Ms Baillie expressed concern about whether testing for coronavirus has taken place at the care home and called for all residents to now be checked.

The local authority said it has carried out testing of staff and residents in line with “current guidance, e.g where someone presents with symptoms”.

READ MORE: SNP demands UK action after 8,000 a week still arrive in Scotland without health check

Ms Baillie said: “It is devastating to hear that 15 people have died at Crosslet House and my thoughts are with the families of residents affected at this time.

“Families across Scotland are understandably worried about loved ones living in care homes.

“They are also angry that so few tests have been carried out, and that protective equipment is in too many cases still not reaching the front line.”

She added: “Now more than ever we must follow the World Health Organisation’s advice and ‘test, test, test’.

“Every single resident at Crosslet House must be tested immediately along with staff and there must be no new admissions by West Dunbartonshire Council while this outbreak is being controlled.”

Although West Dumbartonshire Council has refused to confirm whether the suspected death toll is correct, it paid tribute to workers and said “morale among our staff remains high”.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: No fans at football matches 'any time soon'

A council spokeswoman said: “Our dedicated team of carers at Crosslet House is working round the clock to provide essential care and support to residents and their families during these unprecedented and hugely challenging weeks.

“Testing of staff and residents has already been undertaken in line with guidance and the care home is already closed to new admissions.

“Our procedures are thorough and we continue to follow all Government and health guidance to safeguard and support residents and our employees, including by observing social distancing, fully equipping staff with PPE and providing staff testing.

“Morale among our staff remains high and we are hugely grateful for the vital role they are playing in caring for and protecting residents most in need.”

News from trusted and credible sources is essential at all times, but especially now as the coronavirus pandemic impacts on all aspects of our lives. To make sure you stay informed during this difficult time our coverage of the crisis is free.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money and, as our traditional revenue streams collapse, we need your support to sustain our quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald.