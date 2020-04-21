SCOTTISH households claiming Universal Credit during the Covid-19 pandemic has surged from 20,000 a month to more than 110,000.

Figures released by the Scottish Government show that the number of claimants for the benefit, issued by the UK Government, has increased from a monthly average of 20,000 in 2019 to more than 110,000 between March 1 and April 7.

The stark numbers has prompted the Scottish Government, in partnership with the Citizens Advice network to launch a new campaign in a bid to ensure people are accessing the support they need.

The campaign will provide information and advice on issues including rent and mortgage payments, energy bills, council tax, and benefits people may be entitled to.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: fears grow over Covid-19 debt crisis

Scottish Social Security Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “This huge increase in claims for Universal Credit demonstrates just how many people across the country are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are difficult and worrying times for everyone, with many people requiring financial support for the first time and even more pressure on those who were already struggling to make ends meet.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Scottish Government calls on Germany for exit strategy support

She added: “It is welcome that people are claiming the support that they are entitled to from the DWP, and I would encourage people to look into what additional help is available. Even if you are not entitled to Universal Credit, there could be other assistance that you can access so it is worth checking.

“That’s why we’ve been working with the Citizens Advice network in Scotland to create this central source of information - with everything from guidance on benefits, right through to what you can do if you are worried about paying your mortgage or rent.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: SNP Government warns economy could shrink by a third

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive, Derek Mitchell, added: “The Citizens Advice network in Scotland is known for always being there to help and the support we give will be more important than ever to help people avoid getting into crisis.

“There may also be lots of people who have never used our services before and it’s crucial that they know our information and advice is there for them too.”

He added: “Our national network of Citizens Advice bureaux is still operating for those who need it – if you have been financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak your local Citizens Advice bureau can help make sure you have access to all the income you are entitled to, as well as giving tailored advice about what’s on offer within local communities across Scotland.

“There’s increased demand for our advice on financial services, that’s why we’ve created dedicated Covid-19 content online so people get the information they need 24/7 and from the comfort of their own homes.”

“We’ve also got a dedicated helpline for people who might not be able to access our services online. If you have been financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and require free, confidential, financial support, please visit cas.org.uk or call 0800 028 1456.”