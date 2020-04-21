BORIS Johnson will have an audience with the Queen this week, will speak to Donald Trump this afternoon and is getting daily updates on the coronavirus outbreak but is “not formally" working, No 10 insisted.
The Prime Minister, who is recuperating from the virus at his official country residence of Chequers in Buckinghamshire, will have his weekly audience with Her Majesty, who is at Windsor Castle, by telephone later in the week. The Queen previously held such a telephonic audience on March 25 before Mr Johnson was hospitalised.
His spokesman said: “He is continuing his recovery at Chequers and isn't formally doing Government work. As we discussed yesterday, he has been receiving updates from No 10 on the coronavirus response and has spoken with the First Secretary of State and senior members of his team.
"Yesterday, he sent a message of condolence to Justin Trudeau after the very sad loss of life in the shooting in Canada.
"Later today, at around about 2pm, he will be speaking with President Trump."
Mr Johnson is expected to thank the US President for the messages of support he sent while he was unwell with coronavirus.
The PM will also receive an update on the international G7 response to Covid-19. The US is the current G7 president.
Mr Johnson's spokesman added: "Later this week, the Prime Minister is expected to have an audience with Her Majesty the Queen and that will be the first for, I believe, three weeks."
Downing Street said Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson, will chair a meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday morning and stand in for him at a virtual PMQs tomorrow.
The PM left St Thomas’s Hospital in London on April 12, Easter Sunday, a week after being admitted. He spent three days in intensive care.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment