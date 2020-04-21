BORIS Johnson will have an audience with the Queen this week, will speak to Donald Trump this afternoon and is getting daily updates on the coronavirus outbreak but is “not formally" working, No 10 insisted.

The Prime Minister, who is recuperating from the virus at his official country residence of Chequers in Buckinghamshire, will have his weekly audience with Her Majesty, who is at Windsor Castle, by telephone later in the week. The Queen previously held such a telephonic audience on March 25 before Mr Johnson was hospitalised.

His spokesman said: “He is continuing his recovery at Chequers and isn't formally doing Government work. As we discussed yesterday, he has been receiving updates from No 10 on the coronavirus response and has spoken with the First Secretary of State and senior members of his team.

"Yesterday, he sent a message of condolence to Justin Trudeau after the very sad loss of life in the shooting in Canada.

"Later today, at around about 2pm, he will be speaking with President Trump."

Mr Johnson is expected to thank the US President for the messages of support he sent while he was unwell with coronavirus.

The PM will also receive an update on the international G7 response to Covid-19. The US is the current G7 president.

Mr Johnson's spokesman added: "Later this week, the Prime Minister is expected to have an audience with Her Majesty the Queen and that will be the first for, I believe, three weeks."

Downing Street said Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson, will chair a meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday morning and stand in for him at a virtual PMQs tomorrow.

The PM left St Thomas’s Hospital in London on April 12, Easter Sunday, a week after being admitted. He spent three days in intensive care.