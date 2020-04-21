NICOLA Sturgeon does not expect police to be “routinely patrolling office blocks” as enforcement powers have been expanded to include workplaces.

The social distancing rules have been expanded by the Scottish Government, in a bid to suppress the spread of coronavirus and better protect workers.

Police officers will now be able to enforce social distancing rules in workplaces, where people must remain at least two metres apart.

Businesses that do not take all reasonable measures to enforce those rules could be fined or prosecuted.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: SNP Government warns economy could shrink by a third

Ms Sturgeon said: “We have today amended regulations introduced three weeks ago to restrict public gatherings and non-essential business activities.

“Some of these amendments strengthen those regulations to formalise what is our already established guidance - for example, all businesses must take all reasonable measures to enforce the rule that workers are at least two metres apart from each other.”

She added: “Police, as a result of these amended regulations, will now be able to enforce that power within workplaces.

“Though, as with the regulations already in place, we envisage that this will be done primarily through dialogue and encouragement.

“We do not expect police to be routinely patrolling office blocks.”

The Scottish Government’s regulations must be reviewed every three weeks and are kept under review by authorities.

READ MORE: Warning over 'backlog of surgeries' that could 'break' NHS as 72% cut in urgent cancer referrals revealed

The legislation will also make clear that livestock markets and money advice services, such as foreign exchange services, can continue to operate, while holiday accommodation businesses can manage online and telephone services for bookings related to future dates - when the lockdown is not in force.

A technical change has also been made to clarify that burial grounds can stay open.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell added: “From the outset, we have said these regulations are temporary and will be kept under review. After careful consideration, we have decided that it is necessary for these regulations to continue for the protection of public health.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Scottish Government calls on Germany for exit strategy support

“We have also made some minor amendments to the regulations to enhance their operation and social distancing for businesses, as well as making it more explicit that services relating to livestock, money, and online holiday bookings can remain open.

“The restrictions are tough and have had an impact on everyone’s lives but they are necessary to protect public health and our NHS, and we will continue to keep them under review.”