The royal family have shared private family footage of the Queen as a young princess to celebrate the monarch’s 94th birthday.

The behind-the-scenes archive footage from the Royal Collection Trust shows Princess Elizabeth as a toddler and her younger sister, Princess Margaret.

The two can be seen happily playing on a seesaw, skipping and jumping in a garden in a touching family moment.

READ MORE: Wings Over Scotland urges court to overturn Kezia Dugdale defamation ruling

The video also shows her delight as she sits on a horse, and is seen dancing on a yacht in matching outfits with Princess Margaret, and as they dance with their mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉



🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

The royal family’s Twitter account thanked those who sent her birthday wishes and said: “To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones – we send you many happy returns.”

The Queen is spending her birthday with her husband of 72 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire with a reduced household for their protection.

READ MORE: Westminster set to become 'virtual Parliament' as MPs return to debate coronavirus crisis

Like the rest of the nation, the royals are staying away from one another as they follow the social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Family members are expected to be telephoning and video-calling the Queen privately to deliver their birthday messages.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Their Kensington Palace social media accounts shared birthday congratulations for William’s grandmother.

They wished the monarch a happy birthday alongside a picture of William and Kate showing the Queen around the duchess’s garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last year.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to have audience with Queen, will speak to Donald Trump and getting virus updates but is not working, says No 10

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account also sent birthday wishes, with a collection of touching archive photos of Charles and his mother.

Charles, who has recovered from the Covid-19 illness, is at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, with Camilla, while the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex are all in their own separate homes around the country.

Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Happy birthday, Your Majesty! ✨🎂 pic.twitter.com/fusEVFsAJT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have quit as working royals, are thousands of miles away in Los Angeles with their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The eight-hour time difference means they will be speaking to the Queen later on Tuesday to wish her happy birthday.

The bells of Westminster Abbey – the church where the Queen was married and crowned – will stay silent on her birthday for the first time in more than a decade.

The abbey is currently closed, meaning the celebratory peal which has taken place in her honour on her actual birthday – April 21 – every year since 2007, will not be able to go ahead.

There will also be no birthday gun salutes for what is believed to be the first time, at the Queen’s request.

News from trusted and credible sources is essential at all times, but especially now as the coronavirus pandemic impacts on all aspects of our lives. To make sure you stay informed during this difficult time our coverage of the crisis is free.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money and, as our traditional revenue streams collapse, we need your support to sustain our quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald.